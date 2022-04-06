Transgender Woman Arrested for Selling Porn from Twitter Account

A transgender woman has been apprehended for producing and selling sex videos online through a Twitter account. She told police she earned about US$3,000 a month from subscription fees.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Khon Kaen deputy police chief Pol Col Pairoj Thaiphusa announced that police arrested 20-year-old Jadsadakorn “Dream” Somabut during a raid on a school dormitory.

Earlier this week, a court in Khon Kaen issued an arrest warrant for Jadsadakorn, a native of Roi Et province for production, possession, and distribution of pornography. Moreover, she was accused of adding pornographic material to a computer system that was available to the public.

From a Twitter search Police learned that a Twitter account user known as “Dreammie 590 VIP group” posted pornographic videos online. They also said that 120,100 people followed this account.

People who used Twitter search were encouraged to subscribe via LINE groups and provided links to watch explicit content via the OnlyFans website.

An investigation by the police had identified Jadsadakorn as the Twitter account poster.

Posting advertisements on Twitter account

According to police, 17 items used for making pornographic videos were found during the raid on her room.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to police that she was unable to attend classes at a college due to Covid-19. Then, she traveled to Khon Kaen to find a job with friends.

She decided to earn money by making sex videos of herself and posting advertisements on her Twitter account.

To access the videos on OnlyFans, subscribers paid a fee of US$10.00 each. Jadsadakorn had 430 subscribers before the arrest, bringing in about US$3000 a month.

In her police report, she said the sexual clips were recorded in her room and at several locations in Bangkok. She said that men engaged in sexual acts with her in the videos.

Army conscription lottery

Meanwhile, on Tuesday at the Bua Yai district auditorium in Nakhon Ratchasima province, a total of 150 men, monks, and transgender women participated in a conscription event.

The military wanted to recruit 50 new members from this area.

There are two colors in the conscription lottery. People who draw a black card are exempted from military service whereas those with red cards will be drafted for two years.

As in previous years, military officers and medical staff were on hand to treat the faint-hearted. On this occasion, one man fainted and fell to the ground after drawing a red ticket. He regained consciousness after about 10 minutes.

In contrast, there were those who volunteered to be in the military and had submitted their applications to the officers. Some even had military-style buzzcuts to display their willingness.