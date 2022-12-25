Connect with us

Batang Kali Rescuers Retrieve Last Victim's Body From Malaysian Landslide
(CTN NEWS) – KUALA LUMPUR – Eight days after the tragic disaster, on Saturday (Dec. 24), the last victim of the Batang Kali Malaysia landslide was discovered.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department tweeted that all 31 people who perished in the landslide had been located.

Supt. Suffian Abdullah, the chief of the Hulu Selangor police, reported that the final victim’s body was discovered in a sleeping bag just before 5 o’clock.

“The victim’s age is thought to be between seven and twelve. He was fully dressed, but his body had already begun to deteriorate, “He informed journalists on Saturday night.

The Sungai Buloh Hospital received the body.
Rescuers work during a rescue and evacuation operation following a landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor state, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 16, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. Korporat JBPM/via REUTERS

According to Supt. Suffian, ground zero operations will continue for the time being to complete their investigations and clean up the area.

Reporters were informed by Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail, the deputy head of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, that the body had been painstakingly pulled up from 1.5 meters of soil.

31 individuals perished in the landslide catastrophe just after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Out of the 92 individuals engaged in the tragedy, 61 survived.

People were sleeping in tents when a landslide tore through an illegal encampment in Batang Kali, a well-liked highland region close to Genting Highlands.

A general view of the area where the landslide occurred in Batang Kali, Selangor, Malaysia, December 17, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

According to a preliminary assessment, the authorities determined that a collapsed embankment containing roughly 450,000 cubic meters of earth had caused the earth to fall from a height of about 30 meters and cover an area of about 0.4 ha.

To aid in their investigations, the police had previously claimed to have taped 53 people’s comments, including the campground owner.

In Malaysia, landslides frequently occur, but usually only after prolonged rain.

Flooding is common, and this year alone, excessive rain has forced roughly 70,000 people from their homes across many states.

