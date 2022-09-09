Connect with us

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96

(CTN News) – Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96.

At Balmoral Castle, where she was under “medical supervision”, the Queen breathed her last. Millions of her fans were left in tears and mourning after hearing the tragic news.

The Queen died peacefully, according to the official account of the Royal Family.

Before her death, Queen Elizabeth was surrounded by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, in-laws, and public figures.

Following Buckingham Palace’s statement this morning, her family members rushed to the royal estate.

439060 6799270 updates

After the death of the Duke of Edinburgh in April last year, the Queen had been ill.

Several public events have been canceled since last autumn as she struggles with her mobility, often delegating duties to Prince Charles.

About Queen Elizabeth II

Over the past year, the Queen has been unable to participate in Remembrance Sunday, Maundy Thursday, the Commonwealth Service, and the State Opening of Parliament due to health issues.

Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on 6th February, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth.

Liz Truss was appointed as UK’s new PM two days before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, in a break from tradition because the monarch was suffering from mobility issues.

After the Queen’s death, thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace, in tears over the loss of their beloved monarch.

