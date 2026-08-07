Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Ramps Up Flood Defenses With Huge Water Pumps Ahead of Rainy Season

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Ramps Up Flood Defenses

CHIANG RAI – The city of Chiang Rai is taking no chances this year when it comes to extreme weather. After the severe flooding in 2024 left residents deeply worried, city leaders are stepping up their game. They want to ensure the city remains a safe, dry, and welcoming place for both locals and tourists.

Mayor Wanchai Jongsubthanam has launched an urgent plan to tackle stagnant water and improve drainage systems. He has ordered the fast-track construction of new water barriers across several vulnerable neighborhoods. These critical projects include the Rong Suea Ten, Fang Min, Pa Daeng, and Ko Loi communities.

Key Takeaways:

  • Chiang Rai is installing massive water pumps and building flood barriers to prevent a repeat of the 2024 floods.
  • City officials and water management experts recently inspected key high-risk sites to plan their drainage strategy.
  • The local government is fully stocked with machinery, staff, and monitoring systems to keep residents safe.

Chiang Rai Ramps Up Flood Defenses

Teaming Up for Better Water Management

To make this ambitious plan work, the Chiang Rai City Municipality is working closely with the Water Resources Office 1. On August 6, 2026, a team of top officials and disaster experts visited key sites across the city. The group included Deputy Mayor Thanet Komolthong and Municipal Secretary Praparn Changkaew.

Furthermore, they focused on high-risk areas like the 416 Airport Field, Pa Daeng Community, and Hong Li Bridge. Their main goal was to install large water pumps in these specific locations. These massive pumps will help drain water out of the city much faster during heavy summer rainstorms.

This hands-on field visit was completely focused on real-world action and smart planning. Mr. Sirisak Kesarat, the head of the Water Resources Division 1 in Lamphang, joined the site inspection. In addition, Dr. Wirachai Sida Pramma, head of the Strategic and Planning Division, was there to offer his technical expertise.

Chiang Rai Ramps Up Flood Defenses

Staying One Step Ahead of the Storm

Together, these leaders discussed the best ways to keep the city dry. Their main strategy is placing high-capacity pumps in areas that are known to flood quickly. This smart move will boost water discharge rates and protect local families from sudden water damage.

For regional weather updates, you can read more on the Thai Meteorological Department’s website.

Meanwhile, the Chiang Rai City Municipality is not stopping there. They are constantly updating their emergency plans and keeping a close eye on the weather forecasts. As a result, the city has prepared plenty of trained staff, heavy machinery, and emergency equipment.

They are also using modern monitoring systems to watch the water levels around the clock. This continuous effort aims to prevent property damage and reduce the suffering of the local people. Ultimately, these strong defenses build confidence that Chiang Rai can handle any storms that come its way.

Trending News:

Chiang Rai Province Ramps Up Flood Defenses Ahead of Heavy Monsoon Rains

Mekong River Surges in Chiang Rai: Rising Waters Threaten Riverside Livelihoods

 

 

 

Livestock in Chiang Rai to Be Vaccinated Against Lumpy Skin Disease
Cyber Police Take Down Gambling Sites in Chiang Rai, 6 Suspects Arrested
Chiang Rai Police Seize 400,000 Meth Pills Found Abandoned on Mae Sai Bypass
Heavy Metals in Chiang Rai Rivers Still Exceed Standard Levels
Prime Minister Brings Promised Aid to Chiang Rai
Share This Article
Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
Follow:
Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
Previous Article Mekong River Surges in Chiang Rai Mekong River Surges in Chiang Rai: Rising Waters Threaten Riverside Livelihoods
Next Article Mae Fah Luang University Mae Fah Luang University Wins Top Innovation Award at APPTech EXPO 2026
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Police Chase in Chiang Rai Ends in Massive Drug Bust
Police Chase in Chiang Rai Ends in Massive Drug Bust
Chiang Rai News
A New Way to Experience China
From Sightseeing to Living: A New Way to Experience China
China
Thailand E-Commerce Explosion, online shopping
Benefits of Online Shopping Via E-commerce
Business
Air India Captain Fails Drug Test
Air India Captain Fails Drug Test After Phuket-Delhi Flight Drops 300 Feet
India
Thailand to Implement 7 New School Security Measures
Thailand to Implement 7 New School Security Measures After Nonthaburi Tragedy
News
Thailand Facebook Scam Lawsuits
Thailand Court Green Lights Historic Facebook Scam Lawsuits
Business
Thailand's New Energy Plan: Can Gas and Renewables Coexist by 2037?
Thailand’s New Green Plan: Can Gas and Renewables Coexist by 2037?
Environment
The Real Cost of Thailand's Gas-Powered Grid
The Real Cost of Thailand’s Gas-Powered Grid and LNG Dependence
Environment
Abbot of Wat Mae Kham in Chiang Rai Ousted
Chiang Rai Police Investigate Abbot of Wat Mae Kham Over Missing Money
Chiang Rai News
Police Officer Shoots His Wife
Police Officer Shoots His Wife Then Himself Over Debt and Jealousy
News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google