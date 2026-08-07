Chiang Rai Ramps Up Flood Defenses With Huge Water Pumps Ahead of Rainy Season

CHIANG RAI – The city of Chiang Rai is taking no chances this year when it comes to extreme weather. After the severe flooding in 2024 left residents deeply worried, city leaders are stepping up their game. They want to ensure the city remains a safe, dry, and welcoming place for both locals and tourists.

Mayor Wanchai Jongsubthanam has launched an urgent plan to tackle stagnant water and improve drainage systems. He has ordered the fast-track construction of new water barriers across several vulnerable neighborhoods. These critical projects include the Rong Suea Ten, Fang Min, Pa Daeng, and Ko Loi communities.

Key Takeaways:

Chiang Rai is installing massive water pumps and building flood barriers to prevent a repeat of the 2024 floods.

City officials and water management experts recently inspected key high-risk sites to plan their drainage strategy.

The local government is fully stocked with machinery, staff, and monitoring systems to keep residents safe.

Teaming Up for Better Water Management

To make this ambitious plan work, the Chiang Rai City Municipality is working closely with the Water Resources Office 1. On August 6, 2026, a team of top officials and disaster experts visited key sites across the city. The group included Deputy Mayor Thanet Komolthong and Municipal Secretary Praparn Changkaew.

Furthermore, they focused on high-risk areas like the 416 Airport Field, Pa Daeng Community, and Hong Li Bridge. Their main goal was to install large water pumps in these specific locations. These massive pumps will help drain water out of the city much faster during heavy summer rainstorms.

This hands-on field visit was completely focused on real-world action and smart planning. Mr. Sirisak Kesarat, the head of the Water Resources Division 1 in Lamphang, joined the site inspection. In addition, Dr. Wirachai Sida Pramma, head of the Strategic and Planning Division, was there to offer his technical expertise.

Staying One Step Ahead of the Storm

Together, these leaders discussed the best ways to keep the city dry. Their main strategy is placing high-capacity pumps in areas that are known to flood quickly. This smart move will boost water discharge rates and protect local families from sudden water damage.

For regional weather updates, you can read more on the Thai Meteorological Department’s website.

Meanwhile, the Chiang Rai City Municipality is not stopping there. They are constantly updating their emergency plans and keeping a close eye on the weather forecasts. As a result, the city has prepared plenty of trained staff, heavy machinery, and emergency equipment.

They are also using modern monitoring systems to watch the water levels around the clock. This continuous effort aims to prevent property damage and reduce the suffering of the local people. Ultimately, these strong defenses build confidence that Chiang Rai can handle any storms that come its way.

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