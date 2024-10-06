Greedy Absentee Parents Seek Compensation for Children Killed in Bus Inferno

The Office of Attorney-General claims that absentee parents of several children who were killed in the bus fire catastrophe on Tuesday have tried to claim the 1.2 million baht compensation pay even though they had no responsibility in raising the children.

Their demands for the compensation money follows the bus inferno that killed 20 children and three teachers that were on a school field trip from Wat Khao Praya Sangkharam School, when their bus caught fire on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Pathum Thani.

Mr, Kosolwat Inthuchanyong, head of the office for rights protection and legal support under the Office of Attorney-General, said corrective actions were being put out to assist parents of the dead and injured children and teachers but certain things weren’t matching up.

The government was paying impacted families compensation while prosecutors were on standby to assist recipients in completing necessary paperwork so they could be fully compensated to which they were entitled, he added.

Problems have arisen, though, whereby some parents of certain children have come forward to seek the compensation even though they had no influence on their upbringing. From early years, these parents had left the children in the guardianship of relatives or grandparents.

While some children were under the care of single parents, and now the absentee parents have challenged their entitlement to the compensation either in whole or in part.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced that legal charges will be filed against the company and individuals implicated in the unlawful installation of additional CNG cylinders in the bus that caught fire on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the company did not comply with the order to send five buses for inspection to the land transport office in Lop Buri, so transport ministry officers tracked their GPS systems and locate the buses at a garage in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Upon the arrival of officials, garage workers were caught extracting the extra CNG gas tanks from five buses, which resulted in their seizure. The minister has stated that the installation of CNG gas tanks on buses is limited to a maximum of six per vehicle, and all the buses including the one that caught fire had eleven cylinders.

