Connect with us

News

During A Solar Eclipse In 2024, Here Are Some Dos And Don'ts
Advertisement

News

Diplomatic Staff Leave Ecuador After Embassy Raid, Mexico Says

News Northern Thailand

Nine Northern Provinces in Thailand Shrouded in Toxic Haze

News News Asia

Military Junta Forces Surrender in Myawaddy, Myanmar

News Regional News

Drunken Brit Impales Himself Climbing Over Iron Fence in Pattaya

News Northern Thailand

Lung Cancer Deaths Surge in Northern Thailand Due to PM2.5 Haze

Crime News News Asia

Police Arrest 272 People Sharing Child Abuse Materials on Social Media

Business News

Big Tech and Independent Journalism Devastating the Mainstream Media

News

Donald Trump's Campaign Hopes To Raise A Record $43 Million In Florida

News

Apple Music Streaming Apps in Europe Can Link To Their Own Websites

News News Asia

US, Australia, Japan and the Philippines Join Forces Over South China Sea

Crime News

Police Take Down Illegal Gambling Sites With $1.3 Million in Circulation

Health News News Asia

Hong Kong Man Contracts Herpes Virus B After Monkey Bite

News

SPI Inflation Climbs 0.96 Pc w/w After Brief Respite

News

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Philadelphia To NYC In New Jersey

News

The Dollar Takes a Break Following US Jobs Data

News

Europe's Inflation Rate has Fallen Again. Rates Will Rise Up Because

News Southern Thailand

LIVE VIDEO! Austrian Tourist Attacks Taxi Driver in Phuket Over Cigarette

Crime News

Police Bust 70 Year-Old Man With 22Kg of Heroin Hidden in Sunscreen Boxes

News Southern Thailand

LIVE VIDEO: 100 Passengers Rescued After Koh Tao Ferry Catches Fire

News

During A Solar Eclipse In 2024, Here Are Some Dos And Don’ts

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

11 seconds ago

on

During A Solar Eclipse In 2024, Here Are Some Dos And Don'ts

(CTN News) – A total solar eclipse will take place on April 8 and will be one of the most significant astronomical events of the year.

A total darkening of the sky, also known as totality, will be visible across a 185-kilometre stretch between Mexico, the United States, and Canada during this eclipse. There are also 18 states that will be able to catch a glimpse of it as well. Skywatchers in India, however, won’t be able to see it because it won’t be visible there.

In a total solar eclipse, the Moon and the Sun are on the same plane, and the Moon is at such a distance from the Earth that it covers the Sun for a short period of time due to its distance from the Earth.

There is usually a smaller amount of land that can be seen during a total solar eclipse than during a partial solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024 at 9:12 p.m. IST, will reach totality at 10:08 p.m., and will conclude at 2:22 a.m. on April 9, 2024, at 2:22 a.m. IST.

At approximately 11:07 am PDT, totality is expected to strike the Pacific coast of Mexico first, and is expected to exit Maine at approximately 1:30 pm PDT.

Here are some dos and don’ts during the solar eclipse:

  1. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration advises that people who can view the Sun during this time should carry specialised eye protection gear.

  2. Sunglasses that are not designed for viewing eclipses are not safe for viewing the eclipse. Solar viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers should be used at all times to ensure that the person is able to see the sun safely.

  3. Wearing eclipse glasses, or using a handheld solar viewer to observe the Sun, is not recommended, as the sunlight may be obstructed by the lens of a camera, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device. According to NASA, this can result in eye injuries if it hits the eye.

  4. When the eclipse is taking place, make sure your headlights are on.

  5. The solar eclipse should not be viewed by children without the supervision of their parents.

  6. It is important that you have a filter on your device and your eyes while clicking a picture to protect both.

SEE ALSO:

Diplomatic Staff Leave Ecuador After Embassy Raid, Mexico Says

Nine Northern Provinces in Thailand Shrouded in Toxic Haze

Military Junta Forces Surrender in Myawaddy, Myanmar
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies