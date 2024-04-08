Connect with us

Business

Bittersweet Times For Chocolate Manufacturers
Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin Spike Boosts Coinbase, MicroStrategy Stock Prices

Business

Globally, Alibaba Cloud Slashes Prices as AI Demand Grows

Business

Adani Invests $2.3 Lac In Renewable Energy And Manufacturing

Business

Pemex Oil Platform Fire Kills One And Seriously Injures Two

Business

This Week, Target Will Launch a New Paid Membership Program

Business

More Banks Are Opening Branches Since The Turn Of The Century

Business News

Big Tech and Independent Journalism Devastating the Mainstream Media

Business

Walmart Pays Up After Being Accused Of Overcharging Customers By $500

Business

$1 Billion Bitcoin Whale Buys Assets: Bullish Outlook?

Business

BlackRock To Be Replaced By Dimensional And Intech In Texas

Business

Walmart Groceries Recently? Settlement Payments May Be Available

Business

ECB's Accounts Show a Firm Case For Lowering Interest Rates

Business

Binance Executive In Court For Nigerian Taxes Money Laundering

Business

JPMorgan Forecasts Ethereum Evades Security Label Despite Lido's Decline

Business

TSMC Resumes Construction After Being Shut Down By The earthquake

Business

AWS, Amazon's Cloud Computing Unit, Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs

Business

Want a Piece Of Verizon's $100 Million Settlement? Still Time To Fill

Business

Amazon Fresh Stores Remove Just Walk Out Technology

Business

AT&T Sends Out Emails To Millions Of People Whose Data Was Stolen

Business

Bittersweet Times For Chocolate Manufacturers

Avatar of Freelancer

Published

1 day ago

on

Bittersweet Times For Chocolate Manufacturers

Chocolate, beloved worldwide, is deeply intertwined with culture and consumer tastes. However, recent years have brought significant challenges to the confectionery industry, primarily stemming from the soaring prices of cocoa bean futures (ICEUS:CC1!), the main ingredient of chocolate.

Cocoa bean prices have skyrocketed by over 250% since 2023, hitting their historic highs. This boost is primarily driven by climate change, droughts, cocoa tree diseases, and labor shortages, which affected the yield of cocoa beans and contributed to instability in cocoa-producing countries like the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Indonesia, etc. Insufficient industry financing over the past decade and inadequate support for impoverished cocoa farmers further exacerbated the cocoa shortage.

word image 306405 1

The increase in cocoa prices naturally impacts both chocolate makers and chocoholics. With cocoa as the key ingredient of chocolate, even minor price shifts can seriously impact production costs. As a result, chocolate manufacturers have to reassess their business strategies to meet the ‘new realities’ of the market and are forced to either raise product prices, potentially dampening consumer demand, or look for alternative solutions to save costs.

Some companies, like Guan Chong (MYX:GCB) from Malaysia, are exploring cocoa bean suppliers in Ecuador, Peru, and Indonesia amidst concerns about the reliability of traditional suppliers from the Ivory Coast and Ghana. This move aims to mitigate potential supply disruptions and further price hikes.

To counteract rising cocoa bean prices, chocolate manufacturers are considering increasing the production of cheaper cocoa substitutes or downsizing product sizes. However, such measures can affect product quality and taste, risking consumer loyalty.

In general, the rise in cocoa bean prices and their futures poses a significant challenge to chocolate production and the confectionery market. Producers must continually adapt and innovate to remain competitive while meeting consumer demands. Despite speculation from large investors, a significant price decline isn’t likely to happen in the near future. Support and resistance levels are being closely monitored for potential reversals. If the support level around $8000 is breached, the correction phase might be skipped immediately, as the next reliable support at $6500 would likely be vigorously defended.

word image 306405 2

SEE ALSO: Understanding the Benefits and Requirements of Canada’s Start-Up Visa Program for Dubai Innovators
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies