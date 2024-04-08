Bittersweet Times For Chocolate Manufacturers

Chocolate, beloved worldwide, is deeply intertwined with culture and consumer tastes. However, recent years have brought significant challenges to the confectionery industry, primarily stemming from the soaring prices of cocoa bean futures (ICEUS:CC1!), the main ingredient of chocolate.

Cocoa bean prices have skyrocketed by over 250% since 2023, hitting their historic highs. This boost is primarily driven by climate change, droughts, cocoa tree diseases, and labor shortages, which affected the yield of cocoa beans and contributed to instability in cocoa-producing countries like the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Indonesia, etc. Insufficient industry financing over the past decade and inadequate support for impoverished cocoa farmers further exacerbated the cocoa shortage.

The increase in cocoa prices naturally impacts both chocolate makers and chocoholics. With cocoa as the key ingredient of chocolate, even minor price shifts can seriously impact production costs. As a result, chocolate manufacturers have to reassess their business strategies to meet the ‘new realities’ of the market and are forced to either raise product prices, potentially dampening consumer demand, or look for alternative solutions to save costs.

Some companies, like Guan Chong (MYX:GCB) from Malaysia, are exploring cocoa bean suppliers in Ecuador, Peru, and Indonesia amidst concerns about the reliability of traditional suppliers from the Ivory Coast and Ghana. This move aims to mitigate potential supply disruptions and further price hikes.

To counteract rising cocoa bean prices, chocolate manufacturers are considering increasing the production of cheaper cocoa substitutes or downsizing product sizes. However, such measures can affect product quality and taste, risking consumer loyalty.

In general, the rise in cocoa bean prices and their futures poses a significant challenge to chocolate production and the confectionery market. Producers must continually adapt and innovate to remain competitive while meeting consumer demands. Despite speculation from large investors, a significant price decline isn’t likely to happen in the near future. Support and resistance levels are being closely monitored for potential reversals. If the support level around $8000 is breached, the correction phase might be skipped immediately, as the next reliable support at $6500 would likely be vigorously defended.

