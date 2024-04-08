Southwest Airlines Engine Part Fell Off During Takeoff, FAA Reports

(CTN News) – According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Southwest Airlines flight returned to Denver International Airport Sunday morning after a Boeing engine cowling fell off during takeoff and struck a wing flap, causing the plane to return to Denver International Airport.

On the way to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, the Boeing 737-800 was expected to land at the William P. Hobby Airport.

According to Southwest Airlines, the flight’s customers transferred to another aircraft and were scheduled to arrive three hours late at their destination as a result of the cancellation.

Upon being contacted for comment, Boeing pointed to Southwest Airlines’ statement as an example of its response.

It has been reported that Southwest’s maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft at the moment.

Along with the investigation into the plane malfunction, the FAA is also investigating Southwest for another incident that occurred in March that was related to the malfunctioning of the plane. There was an incident at LaGuardia Airport in New York when Southwest Airlines tried to land in New York.

Southwest strayed off course and flew very close to the air traffic control tower as it attempted to land.

In the meantime, Boeing is under increasing regulatory scrutiny after a January incident when one of its plane doors flew off during an Alaska Airlines flight, prompting an upsurge in regulatory scrutiny.

Earlier this year, Boeing faced quality control issues that have spiraled into safety concerns that are posing a threat to both Boeing and its customers, such as Southwest Airlines.

There has been a slowdown in the number of Boeing deliveries during the last few months, and the long-awaited FAA certification of the 737 Max 10 model has been delayed over the past few months. It was announced in March that the company’s chief executive officer, Dave Calhoun, would be stepping down as well as several other changes in the company’s management structure.

Consequently, Southwest Airlines, as well as United Airlines, have both stated that Boeing’s issues have rippled into their own businesses, forcing them to cut down on flights and hire fewer people as a result.

