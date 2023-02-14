Phuket Officials are Warning Tourists to Beware of Potentially Dangerous Jellyfish

(CTN News) – While visiting the beaches on the island, travelers are being cautioned by Phuket authorities to watch out for potentially harmful jellyfish.

More than 30 tourists reported getting stung by jellyfish at Kata Beach last week, with the majority only having moderate symptoms, prompting the warning issued today.

Over 20 well-known tourist locations in Phuket, including Patong, Nai Yang, Surin beaches, and Panwa Cape, have signed up in reaction to this. The signs are meant to raise awareness and provide first-aid information.

According to Nation Thailand, lifeguards are provided with vinegar bottles to provide instant comfort to anyone who may have been stung.

The head of Phuket Marine Resources Conservation, Suchart Ratanruangsri, encourages travelers who have been stung by a fire jellyfish to apply vinegar to the sting for at least 30 seconds.

However, he cautioned that applying alcohol or fresh water to the sting would only worsen the discomfort.

It is recommended that individuals bathe their wounds with saltwater or beach morning glories rather than vinegar or fresh water if a Portuguese jellyfish stings them.

Regardless of the kind of jellyfish involved, Suchart again underlined the need to obtain medical assistance as soon as possible.

The Morbakka fennel, sometimes known as the fire jellyfish, is one of the numerous kinds of jellyfish that may be found in Thailand. The name of this species of jellyfish comes from its painful sting, not from its pinkish-red hue.

The seas around Thailand are home to venomous jellyfish year-round. Don’t worry; you don’t need to postpone your beach vacation; you must learn how to avoid and manage jellyfish stings.

Don’t overlook a warning sign. It is unsafe to swim whether the red flag indicates rough water, a shark, or a slap of jellyfish. Tragic results result from visitors disobeying warning signs at beaches in Thailand or elsewhere.

Do not undervalue the threat that poisonous jellyfish represent. The cardiovascular system is attacked by jellyfish venom, which may stop the heart from pumping in two to five minutes. Jellyfish stings that go untreated may be lethal.

