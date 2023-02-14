Connect with us

More Medics from Thailand are Traveling to Turkey to Help Earthquake Victims
News

More Medics from Thailand are Traveling to Turkey to Help Earthquake Victims

(CTN News) – More Thai medical professionals are coming to Turkey to aid earthquake victims. The Ministry of Public Health said it is prepared to provide extra medical personnel and specific medical supplies requested by Turkish authorities to help in life-saving efforts.

As a member of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team that left Bangkok on Thursday, three medical experts from Thailand have arrived in Turkey (9 Feb).

According to Dr. Narong Aphikulvanich, the new Thai medical team will help with operations based on assessments by the USAR team, and the full operation is anticipated to take one to two weeks.

The team will be made up of surgeons, internal medicine specialists, and emergency medicine specialists. Dr. Narong will ensure that the team is prepared to depart for Turkey once the USAR team gives the go-ahead.

 

The Ministry of Public Health will send medical supplies in response to Turkish authorities’ requests, while the Ministry of Defense will deploy 20 military physicians to Turkey.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday is expected to have killed more than 33,000 people in Turkey and Syria, and the death toll is still climbing.

Lerpong Suansang, the team leader from the Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said the 42-member Thai search and rescue team traveling to Turkey is part of a 50-nation rescue effort organized by the United Nations.

The prime minister sent condolences to the family of the Thai lady who died in the earthquake and asked the ministry of foreign affairs to work with Turkish authorities to make arrangements for the deceased and aid the 30 or so Thai nationals who are now staying in temporary housing.

Thai citizens who were impacted by the earthquake in Turkey may reach the Thai Embassy 24 hours a day by Facebook or by phone in an emergency.

Their Thai relatives may also reach the Department of Consular Affairs by dialing 02-572-8442.

