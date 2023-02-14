More Medics from Thailand are Traveling to Turkey to Help Earthquake Victims

(CTN News) – More Thai medical professionals are coming to Turkey to aid earthquake victims. The Ministry of Public Health said it is prepared to provide extra medical personnel and specific medical supplies requested by Turkish authorities to help in life-saving efforts.

As a member of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team that left Bangkok on Thursday, three medical experts from Thailand have arrived in Turkey (9 Feb).

According to Dr. Narong Aphikulvanich, the new Thai medical team will help with operations based on assessments by the USAR team, and the full operation is anticipated to take one to two weeks.

The team will be made up of surgeons, internal medicine specialists, and emergency medicine specialists. Dr. Narong will ensure that the team is prepared to depart for Turkey once the USAR team gives the go-ahead.

The Ministry of Public Health will send medical supplies in response to Turkish authorities’ requests, while the Ministry of Defense will deploy 20 military physicians to Turkey.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday is expected to have killed more than 33,000 people in Turkey and Syria, and the death toll is still climbing.