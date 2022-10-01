Connect with us

500-Year-Old Temple Pagoda Collapses in Chiang Mai
Thailand’s Fine Arts Department has been ordered by the Ministry of Culture to expedite an inspection to repair a 500-year-old pagoda that collapsed in Chiang Mai due to heavy rains on Thursday night.

The pagoda collapsed at Wat Sri Suphan in Chiang Mai city.

The Fine Arts Department reported working with neighbourhood organizations to secure the area.

The temple was constructed during the Lanna period (13th–15th centuries). There were no casualties reported.

Initial examinations revealed that collapsing structure damaged the golden pagoda’s internal brick core.

Chiang Mai pagoda

According to culture minister Itthiphol Kunplome, they have also discovered numerous Buddhist artifacts inside the temple that had not yet been registered, including bronze and glass Buddha statues.

The artifacts have been discovered, and the 7th Regional Office of Fine Arts in Chiang Mai is currently cataloguing them for donation to the temple for preservation.

According to Mr. Itthiphol, the agency will examine the pagoda’s construction and coordinate with the heads of the temples to develop recommendations for its restoration.

The office director Nattaya Poosri stated that specialists could not pinpoint its precise age due to the historic pagoda’s 1975 renovation.

She suggested that the weight of precipitation accumulated in crevices on the pagoda surface may have caused the structure to collapse.

chiang mai

Chiang Mai Gate Wall Collapses

Part of Chiang Mai city’s historic 750-year-old Chang Phuak Gate wall crumbled last Sunday after heavy rainfall for several days, as Meteorologists forecast more heavy rainfall across northern Thailand.

The director of Chiang Mai’s archaeological conservation office, Mr. Therdsak Yenjura, attributed the collapse to the soil that had taken in too much water from rainfall.

The Gate wall section that collapsed was constructed in 1957 to replace the earlier outer section of the old wall that encircled the city’s core.

Over the past few days and weeks, rain has covered the northern province, and the Meteorological Department anticipated more rain and thunderstorms in Chiang Mai throughout the week.

