80,000 Police Officers to be Deployed for Road Safety During Songkran Holiday

During the Songkran holiday next month, about 80,000 police officers are expected to be on duty to ease traffic congestion and prevent road accidents.

On Tuesday, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas announced that the traffic management plan has been completed for the annual Songkran traditions from April 11-17.

Pol Gen Damrongsak estimates there will be 6.7 million cars on the roads for the Songkran holiday, with the peak days being April 12-13 and April 16-17. An estimated 80,000 police officers will be on duty during Songkran in Thailand.

To ease traffic, local authorities were ordered to provide alternative routes, bypasses, and shortcuts. On April 8, parking spaces would be made available and officers would be deployed at intersections and rest areas.

Priority would be given to enforcing 10 traffic laws, including preventing drunk driving, keeping motorcycles off crosswalks, and enforcing speed limits.

In the event of a road accident, all drivers will be tested for alcohol.

Crosswalks to be policed during Songkran New Year

Officers will also be vigilant when it comes to crosswalks, and violations will be dealt with accordingly. There have been 3,739 arrests for crimes related to crosswalks since February.

Nationally, there are 10,254 crosswalks, of which 328 are being built, and 25 are being canceled or relocated. An additional 2,853 crosswalks were planned for improvement.

A campaign, launched by the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation and Viriyah Insurance, is encouraging people to upload or submit videos showing violations of traffic rules during the holiday from April 11-17.

Every video selected by the police would receive 10,000 baht as a reward