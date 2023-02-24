Connect with us

News World News

141 Nations at UN Condemn Russia Over Invasion of Ukraine
Advertisement

News News Asia

Japan Perplexed Over Sphere Media is Calling "Godzilla Egg" that Washed Ashore

News Business

Foreign Investment in Thailand Reaches 5.1 Billion Baht in January 2023

Learning News Southern Thailand

Researchers in Thailand Discover Rare New Orchid Species

News

Thailand Announces a Complete Ban on Plastic Waste imports in 2025

News Business

Qatar Airways Wins Global Sponsorship Rights To Formula 1 In A Multimillion-Dollar Deal

News Asia News

China Mine Collapse Leaves At Least 2 Dead And More Than 50 Missing

News

Asylum Requests In The EU Reach Nearly 1 Million In 2022

News News Asia

Israeli Raid In West Bank Kills 10 Palestinians, Injures Scores

News News Asia Southern Thailand

Russians Spending Over $500K for Off-Plan Condos in Phuket

News

U.S. Law Firms And Abortion Rights Groups Joined Up To Offer Legal Guidance

News

SECP Fined Mormon Church For Obscuring $32 Billion Investment Portfolio

News

South Korea's Birth Rate Sinks To A Record Low As Population Crisis Deepens For Third Year in 2022

News Northern Thailand

Rescue Worker Killed in Head-on Collision, 7 Other Injured

News

Russian Military Denies Its Brand-New Zircon Hypersonic Missiles To The Test

News Learning Regional News

Parents Urged to Use Car Seats After 6-Year-old Thrown from Window to His Death

News Crime Regional News

Korean Cannabis Store Owner, 47 Shot in Pattaya, Thailand

Crime News Regional News

Frenchman Wanted in $10.6 Million Fraud Case Arrested in Pattaya, Thailand

Tech News

NASA To Launch Israel's 1st Space Telescope 'ULTRASAT' In 2026

News Asia News

South Korea No Longer Require Chinese Tourists To Undergo Post-Arrival PCR Testing

News

141 Nations at UN Condemn Russia Over Invasion of Ukraine

Published

3 seconds ago

on

UN Condemn Russia Over Invasion of Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly in New York has overwhelmingly backed a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. It also demanded the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine and the end to hostilities.

The motion was supported by 141 countries, with 32 abstaining and seven voting against it, including Russia. During a Russian address at a parliamentary session of a European security body in Vienna, a large number of delegates walked out.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) walkout and UN vote occurred one day before the invasion’s first anniversary. The United Nations resolution called for immediate peace.

The resolution reaffirmed Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any Russian claims to the country’s occupied territories. Moscow’s parliament voted in September to illegally annex four regions of Ukraine.

According to the BBC, the UN also demanded that “the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine’s territory within its internationally recognized borders” and called for a cease-fire.

The measure is not legally binding, but it has political significance. While the majority of nations supported the resolution, there were some notable abstentions.

China, India, Iran, and South Africa were among the 32 nations that voted no. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Syria were the seven countries that voted no.


Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, stated that the vote “made it clear that Russia’s illegal aggression must end. The territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored “. “Global support for Ukraine remains strong one year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the decision to grant visas to the Russian delegation at the OSCE in Vienna sparked outrage.

Ukraine and Lithuania boycotted the session entirely due to Austria’s decision to invite officials from Moscow, despite the fact that some of them are subject to EU sanctions.

The Austrian government stated that it was required to do so by international law because the OSCE is headquartered there.

Latvian MP Rihards Kols called Russia’s presence the “elephant in the room,” calling it a “disgrace” that they were allowed to participate.

During the Russian address, a large number of delegates walked out.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, a Russian delegate, mocked delegates for walking out, repeating false claims that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was fought against nationalists and Nazis who Moscow claims lead the Kyiv government.

The OSCE was established in 1975 with the goal of improving relations between the Western and Eastern blocs. Its current membership includes Nato members as well as Russian allies.

On February 24, 2022, President Vladimir Putin sent up to 200,000 troops into Ukraine in the largest European invasion since World War II’s end.

According to a UN estimate, the devastating war that followed killed at least 7,199 civilians and injured thousands more, with the true figure likely to be much higher.

Russia Cuts Oil Production Over Western Price Caps

Russia Cuts Oil Production Over Western Price Caps
Related Topics:
Continue Reading