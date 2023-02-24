141 Nations at UN Condemn Russia Over Invasion of Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly in New York has overwhelmingly backed a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. It also demanded the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine and the end to hostilities.

The motion was supported by 141 countries, with 32 abstaining and seven voting against it, including Russia. During a Russian address at a parliamentary session of a European security body in Vienna, a large number of delegates walked out.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) walkout and UN vote occurred one day before the invasion’s first anniversary. The United Nations resolution called for immediate peace.

The resolution reaffirmed Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any Russian claims to the country’s occupied territories. Moscow’s parliament voted in September to illegally annex four regions of Ukraine.

According to the BBC, the UN also demanded that “the Russian Federation immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine’s territory within its internationally recognized borders” and called for a cease-fire.

The measure is not legally binding, but it has political significance. While the majority of nations supported the resolution, there were some notable abstentions.

China, India, Iran, and South Africa were among the 32 nations that voted no. Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Syria were the seven countries that voted no.

By voting in favour of today’s UNGA resolution 141 UN member states made it clear that Russia must end its illegal aggression. Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be restored. One year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion global support for Ukraine remains strong. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 23, 2023



Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, stated that the vote “made it clear that Russia’s illegal aggression must end. The territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored “. “Global support for Ukraine remains strong one year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the decision to grant visas to the Russian delegation at the OSCE in Vienna sparked outrage.

Ukraine and Lithuania boycotted the session entirely due to Austria’s decision to invite officials from Moscow, despite the fact that some of them are subject to EU sanctions.

The Austrian government stated that it was required to do so by international law because the OSCE is headquartered there.

Latvian MP Rihards Kols called Russia’s presence the “elephant in the room,” calling it a “disgrace” that they were allowed to participate.

During the Russian address, a large number of delegates walked out.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, a Russian delegate, mocked delegates for walking out, repeating false claims that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was fought against nationalists and Nazis who Moscow claims lead the Kyiv government.

The OSCE was established in 1975 with the goal of improving relations between the Western and Eastern blocs. Its current membership includes Nato members as well as Russian allies.

On February 24, 2022, President Vladimir Putin sent up to 200,000 troops into Ukraine in the largest European invasion since World War II’s end.

According to a UN estimate, the devastating war that followed killed at least 7,199 civilians and injured thousands more, with the true figure likely to be much higher.