Phuket Police Hunt for Missing 79-Year-Old German Tourist

Police and local authorities on the resort island of Phuket are searching for a German tourist who has been missing since May 9th, 2022.

The missing tourist has been identified as 79-year-old Barbara Elisabeth Monika Glag Lange from Germany. She stayed at the Maikhao Palm Beach Resort and Spa in the Thalang district in Phuket.

She has graying auburn hair and was last seen wearing a blue tank top, black jeans, black shoes, a coat, and a sling bag.

CCTV cameras captured her image at 8.48 am on May 9 as she walked on a local road. She has not been seen since.

The Phuket police believe Ms. Lange may suffer from Dementia because she also disappeared from the hotel on May 5, but she was found and brought back on the same day.

Phuket Tourists, local police officers, village headmen, and local residents have searched the areas along with Nai Yang and Mai Khao beaches, Sirinat National Park, and the site where the police found the woman previously.

German Tourist Found Lost in Phuket

On May 5th, Phuket Tourist Police received a call from a restaurant near a hotel on Nai Yang Beach in the Sakoo sub-district about a lost tourist. The 76-year-old German tourist was soaking wet when they arrived at the restaurant.

Tourist Police did not reveal his name.

A German tourist came into the restaurant to ask for assistance because he had forgotten how to get back to his hotel or where he was exactly. Additionally, the German tourist spoke only German, not English or Thai.

Thankfully a German tourist nearby assisted the Tourist Police with communication with the man.

The tourist police identified the hotel where the German tourist stayed within one hour, and they provided him with a free ride back to his hotel.

It is unclear whether any medical conditions contributed to the tourist getting lost and being unable to remember where he was or where his hotel was.

If you know her whereabouts, please call the Tourist Assistance Center (Phuket) at +66 076-327-100.