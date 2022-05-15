British Billionaire Joe Lewis Arrives in Thailand on His US$250 Million Super Yacht

British billionaire and owner of Tottenham Hotspur football club Joe Lewis arrived in Koh Samui, Thailand, on his US$250 million super-yacht Aviva Saturday.

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said officials from the Royal Thai Navy, communicable disease control, immigration, customs, and port security control had been assigned to check the boat sailing under the Cayman Islands flag and welcome its 30 crew members and seven passengers.

According to the governor, all crew members and passengers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and provided valid travel documents.

Lewis and his family are the first group of tourists to visit Koh Samui via yacht since the government scrapped the Test & Go entry requirements on May 1, the governor said.

Mr. Lewis has chosen to spend a vacation with his family here. This is a terrific opportunity for the people of Koh Samui and other nearby islands to showcase their beautiful marine attractions, delicious seafood, and friendly locals, he said.

Joe Lewis 68 Metres (223 ft) Superyacht Aviva

The SuperYacht Aviva was built by Abeking & Rasmussen, who had to create a special system and pontoon to launch the superstructure 33 months after signing the contract.

A special feature of her hybrid drive is that she uses only electric power instead of the main engines and can cruise at 11 knots. Using an eco-friendly system that needs less engine output and reduces fuel consumption, she can reach a maximum speed of 20 knots.

The vessel sleeps 16 guests in eight cabins and accommodates 25 crew members in 12 cabins.

The 85-year-old owner Joe Lewis launched his career at the age of 15 by joining his father’s catering company in London.

Following the sale of that company in 1979, he moved to the Bahamas and became a currency trader. He now owns over 200 businesses and is a majority shareholder of Tottenham Hotspur FC.

According to Forbes, 85-year-old Joe Lewis is worth an estimated US$5.3 billion, making him the 30th richest person in the UK and the 375th richest person worldwide.

Spurs owner Joe Lewis is shrouded in mystery, spending most of his time as a tax exile in the Bahamas and having almost no involvement in the Tottenham Hotspur football club – with the chairman and long-time friend Daniel Levy taking care of the club’s day-to-day business.