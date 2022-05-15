23-Year-Old Tourist Falls to Her Death in Koh Samui

Authorities on the island of Koh Samui in Southern Thailand have reported the death of a 23-year-old Romanian woman.

According to authorities, the 23-year-old tourist died after she slipped and fell from Na Muang waterfall on Koh Samui while taking a picture on Saturday. A report of the incident was received around 3 pm.

Mayor Chayapon Intarasupa of Koh Samui said that the woman had no pulse when rescuers arrived at Na Muang waterfalls.

Her male companion told the rescuers and police at the scene that the 23-year-old woman was taking a photo on the edge of the fourth level of the waterfall when she slipped, fell, and hit her head on a rock on the second level.

The back of her head was badly injured.

The Romanian tourist was later identified as Miss Nane-Iosana Bodea, who lived in Austria.

She stayed at the Bang Po Village hotel in Tambon Mae Nam, located on the north side of the popular resort island.

Her body was sent to Koh Samui Hospital for a postmortem examination.

On Nov 14, 2019, Bastien Palmier, a 30-year-old French tourist, plummeted from the same waterfall after trying to take a selfie while standing too close to the edge.

The Na Muang waterfall is marked with signs warning people of its dangers.

Koh Samui, Na Muang Waterfall

Na Muang Waterfall is one of Samui’s more impressive and well-developed waterfall locations, located about 10km from the town of Nathon.

You can see two waterfalls here, the first of which is easily accessed by car, while the second is further upstream and can be reached by foot.

The first waterfall is about 18 meters high and flows into a picturesque natural pool. Here one can take a refreshing dip but must be careful of sharp rocks obscured by the froth.

This second waterfall has a height of 80 meters and is much more isolated, providing a much more dramatic scene because of its isolation.

Known as Purple Waterfalls due to the purple color of their rock faces, the Na Muang Waterfalls are among Samui’s most scenic waterfalls. The waterfalls are popular with Thais and tourists alike.

It is recommended to take note of the season when visiting waterfalls because heavy rains can make them dangerous during the rainy season.