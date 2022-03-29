Stay 7 Nights at 5-Star Beach Resort in Thailand for US$479.00

Southeast Asia has reopened to foreign travelers and Thailand has made it easier to enter the Kingdom. In other words, pristine beaches, mouth-watering cuisine, and luxury spas are only a flight (or two) away.

In addition to its warm hospitality and natural beauty, Thailand is known as the ‘Land of Smiles’. Travelers can experience boat rides on crystal clear waters, island hopping, piping hot street food, one-of-a-kind boutiques, ancient temples, colorful culture, and world-renowned Thai massages.

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s tourist hotspot. There is an opportunity on this side of the world you should take advantage of if you’ve been contemplating a trip to Thailand.

Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak is offering 73% off its normal price, so you can enjoy a romantic one-week getaway with your partner at a fraction of the cost normally charged.

5 Star Island Resort in Southern Thailand

The website Travelzoo offers a seven-night stay for two guests in a Superior Room with a private balcony for $479 and a Deluxe Pool Access Room with a private terrace and pool access for $688. Each person receives a 60-minute Thai massage per day, as well as a daily Thai breakfast.

In addition, you can buy this offer now and extend your trip until October 31, 2023, for $69 (surcharges apply on certain dates).

Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak opened in September 2021 on Bangsak beach in southern Thailand. There are 195 rooms and suites, as well as two restaurants, a pool bar, three swimming pools, and a spa.

Outside the resort, you can visit national parks, sunbathe at more beaches, and play golf at Rajjaprabha Dam Golf Course.

Khao Lak Island

Khao Lak is a popular tourist destination, especially among those wishing to escape the crowds of Phuket. It is located on the coast of the Andaman Sea.

There are three ways to reach the island: by plane, boat, or taxi. In 2004, the island was severely damaged by the tsunami. Although the seaside resort town was devastated, it has since been rebuilt and is once again on tourists’ radars.

If you’re planning to travel to Thailand, make sure to check the CDC’s travel advisory. As of now, the deal says Level 4: Do Not Travel due to the rising cases, but you can book it now and travel later. Refunds are available if you decide not to go.

Airfare and transfers to the resort are not included in this deal.