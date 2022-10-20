Martial Law Is Declared On Ukraine’s illegally Annexed Regions By President Putin

Connect with us

(CTN News) – Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that he annexed and granted additional emergency powers to the heads of all of Russia’s regions.

The steps that will be taken under martial law were not immediately outlined by Putin, but he said the order began on Thursday.

The decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals and orders the creation of territorial defense forces in the four annexations.

In televised remarks at the beginning of a Security Council meeting, Putin said, “We are working on solving very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia’s security and safety.”

“Those who are on the frontlines or undergoing training at firing ranges and training centers should know that they have our big, brave country and our unified people behind them.”

In the annexed Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, the upper house of Russia’s parliament was set to quickly seal Putin’s martial law decree.

It may restrict travel and public gatherings, increase censorship, and give law enforcement agencies broader authority.

In his decree, Putin did not provide details about the additional powers the heads of Russian regions will have.

His decree states the types of measures envisaged by martial law could be implemented in Russia, a signal that his moves could have broad implications.

In response to the fighting in Ukraine, which he continued to call a “special military operation,” the Russian leader also established a Coordination Committee.

According to RIA-Novosti, Putin’s order doesn’t anticipate the close of Russian borders, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

