'Red Table Talk' Features Jana Kramer Discussing Her Divorce From Mike Caussin
Published

8 seconds ago

on

'Red Table Talk' Features Jana Kramer Discussing Her Divorce From Mike Caussin

(CTN News) – It has been a difficult experience for Jana Kramer to go through a divorce.

In an interview with Facebook’s “Red Table Talk”, Jana Kramer  discussed her marriage to former NFL player Mike Caussin and their divorce in 2021.

The couple has a sister named Jolie, who is six years old, and a brother named Jace, who is three years old, who live with them.

Jana Kramer stated that she believes she and her ex-husband are in a better position now. When I think about this year, my children will not be waking up at my house on Christmas morning.

As you can imagine, that is going to be a very painful experience for everyone involved. I am left with a feeling that can only be described as “That is not fair at all.” at that point.

There is no doubt that he has taken away my dream of what I wanted for my family. There is no justice in that, there is no justice in that.”

Their relationship began in the year 2014, and they have been together ever since.

A few years ago, Jana Kramer  wrote on Instagram: “I think it is time for us to part ways.” In the midst of trying to make sense of a reality I never thought I would ever have to face again, those words have become a reality for me.

It has been a battle for me, y’all. There have been many times when I have loved hard. It has been my pleasure to forgive. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

Red Table Talk will be released in full on Wednesday, October 19.

Is Jana Kramer in a relationship?

Jana Kramer’s Boyfriend Ian Schinelli Opens Up About Relationship.

