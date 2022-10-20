News
‘Red Table Talk’ Features Jana Kramer Discussing Her Divorce From Mike Caussin
(CTN News) – It has been a difficult experience for Jana Kramer to go through a divorce.
In an interview with Facebook’s “Red Table Talk”, Jana Kramer discussed her marriage to former NFL player Mike Caussin and their divorce in 2021.
The couple has a sister named Jolie, who is six years old, and a brother named Jace, who is three years old, who live with them.
Jana Kramer stated that she believes she and her ex-husband are in a better position now. When I think about this year, my children will not be waking up at my house on Christmas morning.
As you can imagine, that is going to be a very painful experience for everyone involved. I am left with a feeling that can only be described as “That is not fair at all.” at that point.
There is no doubt that he has taken away my dream of what I wanted for my family. There is no justice in that, there is no justice in that.”
Their relationship began in the year 2014, and they have been together ever since.
A few years ago, Jana Kramer wrote on Instagram: “I think it is time for us to part ways.” In the midst of trying to make sense of a reality I never thought I would ever have to face again, those words have become a reality for me.
It has been a battle for me, y’all. There have been many times when I have loved hard. It has been my pleasure to forgive. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”
Red Table Talk will be released in full on Wednesday, October 19.
Is Jana Kramer in a relationship?
Jana Kramer’s Boyfriend Ian Schinelli Opens Up About Relationship.
SEE ALSO:
Iranian Climber Elnaz Rekabi Raises Concerns After Competing Without Hijab