Chadchart Wins the Bangkok Governorship in a Landslide

Prof. Chadchart Sittipunt has won the election for the governor of Bangkok by a landslide, pending the official announcement from the Election Commission.

In his first press conference following the start of the vote count at 5 pm, he said that once the EC makes the announcement, he will be the governor for everyone.

After an unofficial count showed that the former transport minister of the Phu Thai Party was far ahead of any other contenders, he met with supporters and media members at Stadium One in the Pathumwan district.

Both Democrat Party representative Suchatvee Suwansawat and Move Forward candidate Wiroj Lakkhnaadisorn congratulated him for winning.

In his speech, Chadchart pledged to work with Bangkok councilors of all parties and called for a “resolution to all past conflicts.”

Chadchart Served as Transport Minister

Despite refusing to declare himself the winner, Mr. Chadchart said he was pleased with the results and that it was a special day.

“I am celebrating a meaningful day today,” he told his supporters.

It was eight years ago, on May 22, 2014, during the early days of the military coup, that soldiers bound his hands and put a bag over his head.

He served as transport minister under the Pheu Thai Government of Yingluck Shinawatra before Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led a coup against his democratically elected government.

The former Pheu Thai heavyweight had already sealed the outcome by a landslide, according to former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthyakorn. “There will be no upset when the votes are counted,” he told the Bangkok Post.

Voters, including those voting for the first time, supported Mr. Chadchart regardless of how they felt about his political background with the Pheu Thai Party, according to Mr. Somchai.

He noted that Mr. Chadchart received votes both from Pheu Thai supporters and non-Pheu Thai supporters.