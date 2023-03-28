India Prepares to Develop any Kind Of Vaccine Within 100 Day

(CTN News) – India is embarking on a pandemic readiness program that will allow the country to create a vaccine against any disease within 100 days.

The government’s biotechnology arm has launched a new initiative called the Ind- Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

In addition to DBT, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) are getting laboratories set up across the country in case of an epidemic.

The DBT’s CEPI program has begun. We’ve told CEPI that we’ll amplify any global appeal they make for vaccination against any virus spreading by doing the same in India.

CEPI Program: Developing Vaccines Within 100 Days

Developing a technology or approach to have a vaccine ready in India in 100 days is the goal, as Rajesh Gokhale, Union secretary of the department of biotechnology, explained in an interview.

Massive capacity expansion is needed for this. Therefore, we are establishing all the infrastructure needed for sample testing and validation.

For instance, we’ll need room for a thorough procedure like validating a bio-essay sample. Gokhale states, “we are strengthening our system at the backend.”

Indeed, we’re only talking about ideas right now. India has established credibility in the production of generics and vaccines at scale.

Its efforts to produce a vaccine from scratch are more recent. It involves both high-tech capabilities and vast scientific research and development resources.

Challenges Ahead for India’s Vaccine Development

India has over 80 biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) laboratories, although most have to import samples from other countries. Keeping one BSL-3 lab running involves monthly expenditures of 10 lacks on supplies like primers, probes, chemicals, PPE kits, testing kits, etc.

Our administration is committed to a “One Nation One Health ” policy. Our efforts primarily focus on developing strategies to ensure our survival in the years ahead.

To determine how many BSL-3 labs are spread throughout the country, we recently convened a meeting with the ICMR, DGHS, and ICAR.

From there, we could pinpoint between 15 and 20 BSL-3 labs and provide them with state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment, such as primers and an RT-PCR testing facility.

