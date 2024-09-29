Highway Collapses in Phayao Leaving a 10 Meter Deep Crater, 100 Meters Long

The Highways Department has reported that a section of road on the highway when entering Phayao from the south has collapsed leaving a 10 meters deep, 100 meters long crater.

The road collapse happened in Ban Mae Kanarai Diao, Village 14, Mae Ka Subdistrict, in the area connecting Ban Chonthe Daen, Ngao District, Lampang Province and Ban Mae Ka Tha Kham, Mae Ka Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phayao Province about 6 kilometers before Phayao University.

The collapse caused the soil to slide down 10 meters, damaging the road allowing cars to only drive on one lane.

According to local media villagers were shocked after hearing the sound of the road collapsing, so they notified the Phayao Highways Department, the Lue Cha Foundation, and the Highway Police.

The Highways Department is presently inspecting the road and estimate the repair will take several more days.

Sergeant Major Atthaphon Sombun of the Highway police and a nearby villager, said that the road in Ban Mae Kanarai Diao, Village No. 14, collapsed at around 9:30 a.m.

After the incident villagers rushed out to block traffic on the opposite side and quickly notified the authorities.

The cause of the collapse is believed to be from heavy rain in the area over the past two months, which caused the soil to retain water which then cause the road to collapse.

