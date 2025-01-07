Startling Video Captures Young Girl Almost Crushed by Startled Elephant

A young girl narrowly escaped death after an elephant, startled by her hat, nearly fell on her while she was being guided under its belly for good luck at a market in Sa Kaeo province on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Wong Wiang market in Khao Chakan district‘s tambon Phra Phloeng, on Sunday, shortly after 4 p.m.

CCTV security camera footage showed a couple inviting people to pass under their elephant’s belly for good luck, which is something many Thais believe in.

A woman hired them to guide her and three young children beneath the elephant. The woman handler started leading the first child, a girl, underneath the elephant. The woman was to follow the other two children.

The first girl’s hat flew off as she passed underneath, striking the animal’s raised front foot and startling it.

The elephant lost its balance and nearly fell on the handler and the young girl beneath. The elephant used its hind leg to kick both the handler and the girl.

The male mahout on the elephant’s neck calmed it down, and the elephant picked up the girl’s hat and returned it to her.

Walking Under an Elephant is Good Luck

Elephants are Thailand’s national animal; they represent strength, loyalty, and longevity. Many Thais, for example, believe that walking under one brings good luck.

Elephant literature from Thailand and Buddhism continues to serve as the foundation for popular stories. Elephants are important in Thai culture for historical and religious reasons, but they are also visible in modern Thailand.

There has been a recent push to use tourism to provide sustainable, ethical employment for kwan-chaangs and domesticated elephants. Domesticated elephants are too reliant on human care to be released into the wild, but we can reintroduce them to their natural environment.

The money from ecotourism pays for a safe home, good husbandry, medical care, and a healthy diet, all while supporting kwan-chaang and their families.

Performing elephants still exist in Thailand, but as tourists become more aware of animal welfare, ethical tourism is rapidly gaining popularity. Tourists who support ethical tourism can help put an end to the poor welfare of domesticated elephants.

