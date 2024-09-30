Business

Thai Commerce Minister Calls For More Trade With China to Strengthen Economy

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Journalist
3 Min Read
Thailand, China Trade
Thai Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan - File Image

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan told reporters today that he believes Thailand should take advantage of the rising e-commerce industry to sell more items in China while also strengthening export relations with Beijing. 

He also emphasized the two nations’ long-standing friendship and stated that economic engagement will benefit both sides in the long run.

After his recent meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Mr, Han Zhiqiang, the Commerce Minister also downplayed concerns about low-cost Chinese goods, claiming that approximately 80 percent of China’s exports to Thailand are commodities required for manufacturing and exporting.

He said these items are then exported from Thailand to other countries after further processing.

He went on to say, Chinese tourists also contribute significantly to Thailand’s economic growth, with the government targeting approximately 8 million arrivals this year, and that Thai tropical fruits have also grown in popularity with Chinese buyers, contributing significantly to the country’s yearly fruit trade revenue.

“I appeal on Thai media and the public to take a reasonable approach to our trade with China. E-commerce, which has swept the globe, may have an influence on Thai small enterprises, but it can also create additional opportunity for Thai items to go global,” Mr.Pichai said.

Thai woman recommends the country's specialty fruits at the China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning
Thai woman promotes fruits from Thailand at the China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, China – China Daily Image

Thailand used Chinese influencers for e-commerce livestreaming at a recent international commerce exhibition, resulting in around 320 million baht ($10 million) in sales in a single day, he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Han Zhiqiang, China’s ambassador to Thailand, stated that China will continue to assist Thailand in expanding commerce through traditional channels as well as online platforms. He said China is also happy to provide training to enhance the kingdom’s e-commerce talent.

He also addressed concerns over the influx of cheap Chinese goods into Thailand, which have sparked widespread public scrutiny. He said Chinese exports primarily consist of everyday chemical products, food, and other items, accounting for less than 10% of China’s exports to Thailand.

Beijing has always instructed Chinese enterprises to follow local rules while operating overseas, he said, adding that China will continue to assist efforts to tighten oversight and resolve any rule infractions.

China has been Thailand’s main economic partner for several years, with bilateral trade reaching $126.3 billion last year and China’s trade surplus of $25.1 billion, according to the Ambassador. He said, we don’t see trade surplus to Thailand as our target; instead, we always welcome Thai products to enter China,

Related News:

Thailand Extradites MBI Group CEO to China Over $14 Billion Crypto Scam

Thailand Extradites MBI Group CEO to China Over $14 Billion Crypto Scam

You Might Also Like

Son of Thailand’s Leading Legal Scholar on Corruption Arrested for Running Online Gambling Network

Transgender Woman Arrested From Murdering University Student

Prime Minister Pledges to Expedite Compensation to Flood Victims in Chiang Rai

Asean Diplomats and Foreign Ministers Condemn Fighting in Strife-Torn Myanmar

Medical Experts Urge Government to Crackdown on Parents Who Vape Around Children

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Geoff Thomas Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Digger ,Chiang Rai, flood victims Digger Operators in Chiang Rai Warned Over Price Gouging Flood Victims

Get Our News App for Thailand News

Download our App
Download our App

Help Abandonded Dogs Find a Home

soi dog