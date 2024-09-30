Thai Commerce Minister Calls For More Trade With China to Strengthen Economy

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan told reporters today that he believes Thailand should take advantage of the rising e-commerce industry to sell more items in China while also strengthening export relations with Beijing.

He also emphasized the two nations’ long-standing friendship and stated that economic engagement will benefit both sides in the long run.



After his recent meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Mr, Han Zhiqiang, the Commerce Minister also downplayed concerns about low-cost Chinese goods, claiming that approximately 80 percent of China’s exports to Thailand are commodities required for manufacturing and exporting.

He said these items are then exported from Thailand to other countries after further processing.

He went on to say, Chinese tourists also contribute significantly to Thailand’s economic growth, with the government targeting approximately 8 million arrivals this year, and that Thai tropical fruits have also grown in popularity with Chinese buyers, contributing significantly to the country’s yearly fruit trade revenue.

“I appeal on Thai media and the public to take a reasonable approach to our trade with China. E-commerce, which has swept the globe, may have an influence on Thai small enterprises, but it can also create additional opportunity for Thai items to go global,” Mr.Pichai said.

Thailand used Chinese influencers for e-commerce livestreaming at a recent international commerce exhibition, resulting in around 320 million baht ($10 million) in sales in a single day, he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Han Zhiqiang, China’s ambassador to Thailand, stated that China will continue to assist Thailand in expanding commerce through traditional channels as well as online platforms. He said China is also happy to provide training to enhance the kingdom’s e-commerce talent.

He also addressed concerns over the influx of cheap Chinese goods into Thailand, which have sparked widespread public scrutiny. He said Chinese exports primarily consist of everyday chemical products, food, and other items, accounting for less than 10% of China’s exports to Thailand.

Beijing has always instructed Chinese enterprises to follow local rules while operating overseas, he said, adding that China will continue to assist efforts to tighten oversight and resolve any rule infractions.

China has been Thailand’s main economic partner for several years, with bilateral trade reaching $126.3 billion last year and China’s trade surplus of $25.1 billion, according to the Ambassador. He said, we don’t see trade surplus to Thailand as our target; instead, we always welcome Thai products to enter China,

