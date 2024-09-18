Northern Thailand

Flash Flood in Phayao Forces Trapped Students to Rooftops

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Journalist
2 Min Read
Students on Dormitory Roof at Phayao University
Students on Dormitory Roof at Phayao University - Mrgonline Image

Persistent heavy rain forced the Mae Tam River to overflow in Phayao city on Tuesday morning, trapping many inhabitants, young and elderly, on upper floors and roofs. Phayao experience 106 mm of rain in 24 hours, according to officials.

Mr Nikorn Yakajai, Phayao Muang district chief, said the flood began at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. He told local news many students ran for their lives, with little chance to retrieve their belongings.

The district chief said, the Mae Tam River burst its banks at Ban Huai Khian hamlet, Tambon Mae Ka, Muang district. Flood levels were between 1 and 2 metres, swamping many buildings and vehicles.

Flooding University of Phayao - Facebook Image
Flooding University of Phayao – Facebook Image

The University of Phayao was one among the properties submerged. The flooding flooded the area, preventing residents and Phayao University students from leaving their dormitories. Many students had to seek refuge on the rooftops of the lower-level dormitories. T

The water damaged over 100 vehicles and according to the most recent update, Mae Ka Subdistrict Municipality is immediately assisting students and locals in evacuating flooded regions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced at Government House late Tuesday morning that the water in the city had receded and was now shin deep. All impacted students at the University of Phayao have been evacuated, she said.

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Akara Prompow stated that the flash flood caused the most damage to student dormitories. Irrigation officials opened the sluice gates at Kwan Phayao Lake to speed up the drainage in Muang district.

By Geoff Thomas Journalist
Geoff Thomas is a seasoned journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years, he's covered everything from political scandals to human interest stories, always bringing a clear and direct approach to his work.
