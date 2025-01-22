Police Fear Buddhist Monk Mauled to Death By Pit Bull

A Buddhist monk in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, had died after being attacked by a one-year-old pit bull at a temple. Forensic examiners believe he had been dead for two days, Thai media reported.

Officers from Nonthaburi’s Bang Sri Munag police station were called to the Buddhist monks’ monastic room at a temple in Tambon Sai Ma at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

There, they discovered Phra Bundit Butrasane’s 46-year-old body in a pool of blood, face down. He had lost some of the skin on his face and his right hand. He also had severe bite wounds to the bone on the right side of his head.

According to the police, a temple disciple named Mr. Ou discovered the Buddhist monk’s body after he had been dead for roughly two days.

The 27-year-old Mr Ou reported that he hadn’t seen the abbot’s secretary, Phra Bundit, since Saturday. On Monday, just before midnight, he knocked on the monk’s door and saw that the lights were still on in his room, but no one answered.

The Buddhist monk was dead on the floor when he opened the door from the inside and leaned in through the shutter glass window. Upon opening the door, Mr. Ou reported that his pit bull, Jord, bolted from the room.

It was unclear whether the monk had lost his life due to a medical issue or an attack. To determine the cause of death, police were awaiting the results of the autopsy.

Mr Ou thought the dog might have mauled him to death even though Phra Bundit had raised and housed Jord in his sleeping quarters since it was a puppy. He said the dog was aggressive towards others.

He said, “Jord has previously bitten Phra Bundit and believed the dog was hostile and possessive. When Phra Bundit handed me something, Jord even leapt to his feet and bit him,” Mr Ou remarked.

The public’s growing concern over pit bull attacks in Thailand has sparked contentious discussions about safety and ownership regulations.

Because of the breed’s strength and aggression, these incidents frequently result in serious injuries. According to reports, some owners may not have the necessary training knowledge, which makes attacks more likely.

Furthermore, some pit bulls exhibit unpredictable behaviour due to careless breeding methods. Dogs that don’t receive enough exercise or stimulation may have issues in crowded urban settings.

Advocates for safety and animal welfare organizations are demanding more stringent laws, such as those requiring neutering, training, and registration. While some advocate for a total ban, others emphasize the necessity of owner accountability instead of focusing on a particular breed.

Public awareness campaigns aim to inform people about safe practices, but there is still disagreement over how to respond to and stop these attacks.

