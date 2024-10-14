News

Newborn Baby Girls Rescued After Being Stuffed in a Plastic Bag and Dumped in a Field

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Journalist
3 Min Read
Newborn Baby Girls Rescued
Rescue volunteer holds a newborn baby girl abandoned by her mother - Image Kok Sai Rescue

Kok Sai rescue volunteers have rescued a new born baby girl after she was abandoned by her mother in a field next to a warehouse in Tambon Wat Pa, Amphoe Lom Sak in Phetchabun Province.

Police in Phetchabun Province, were notified by Lom Sak Hospital that a young woman had come for treatment with severe bleeding and abdominal pain.

Upon questioning by doctors the young woman admitted that she had given birth to a baby girl and abandoned her in a field next to an abandoned warehouse in Tambon Wat Pa, Amphoe Lom Sak.

The doctors immediately contacted police and Kok Sai rescue volunteers to immediately inspect the reported area.

Newborn Baby Girl rescued
Rescue volunteer Smitanan Singsee gently picks up a plastic bag containing a baby girl – Image Kok Sai Rescue

Upon arriving at the scene, the rescue volunteers searched the area which was covered in dense grass until they found a yellow plastic bag. When they opened it, they found a newborn baby girl still alive, wrapped in a blue cloth in a plastic basin.

The baby girl has been taken to Lom Sak Hospital for treatment and is under close medical care. The mother idetnified as Ms. Sujitra, 28 was taken into police custody for questioning before legal action.

According to police the mother was Ms. Sujitra said that after giving birth she became afraid and anxious and decided she didn’t want the baby. She put the baby in a basin, wrapped it in cloth, then put it in a plastic bag before abandoning it next to the warehouse.

Officials from the Department of Children and Youth have taken legal custody of the baby and have been in touch with family members, while Ms. Sujitra has been put under psychiatric observation.

Doctors said this incident serves as a lesson to society about the problems caused by unplanned pregnancy and the irresponsibility of parents, especially young pregnant women who should have access to health care and receive proper consultation to prevent such tragic incidents from happening again.

Related News:

Baby Girl Reunited With Biological Parents After Hospital Mix-up

Baby Girl Reunited With Biological Parents After Hospital Mix-up

You Might Also Like

Chiang Rai Border Patrol Police Seize 1,600,000 Methamphetamine Pills

UN Human Rights Body Finds Imran Khan’s Detention Violates International Law

Police Take Down Illegal Vape Store in Chiang Mai Seizing Bt10 Million in Merchandise

Tourists Injured After Ferry Collides with Tour Boat on Chao Phraya River

Bangkok Police Suspect Husband of Murdering 24 Year-old Swiss Model

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Geoff Thomas Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Mud Mae Sai Chiang Rai Residents in Mae Sai Chiang Rai Abandon the First-Floor of their Muddy Homes

Get Our News App for Thailand News

Download our App
Download our App

Help Abandonded Dogs Find a Home

soi dog