Newborn Baby Girls Rescued After Being Stuffed in a Plastic Bag and Dumped in a Field

Kok Sai rescue volunteers have rescued a new born baby girl after she was abandoned by her mother in a field next to a warehouse in Tambon Wat Pa, Amphoe Lom Sak in Phetchabun Province.

Police in Phetchabun Province, were notified by Lom Sak Hospital that a young woman had come for treatment with severe bleeding and abdominal pain.

Upon questioning by doctors the young woman admitted that she had given birth to a baby girl and abandoned her in a field next to an abandoned warehouse in Tambon Wat Pa, Amphoe Lom Sak.

The doctors immediately contacted police and Kok Sai rescue volunteers to immediately inspect the reported area.

Upon arriving at the scene, the rescue volunteers searched the area which was covered in dense grass until they found a yellow plastic bag. When they opened it, they found a newborn baby girl still alive, wrapped in a blue cloth in a plastic basin.

The baby girl has been taken to Lom Sak Hospital for treatment and is under close medical care. The mother idetnified as Ms. Sujitra, 28 was taken into police custody for questioning before legal action.

According to police the mother was Ms. Sujitra said that after giving birth she became afraid and anxious and decided she didn’t want the baby. She put the baby in a basin, wrapped it in cloth, then put it in a plastic bag before abandoning it next to the warehouse.

Officials from the Department of Children and Youth have taken legal custody of the baby and have been in touch with family members, while Ms. Sujitra has been put under psychiatric observation.

Doctors said this incident serves as a lesson to society about the problems caused by unplanned pregnancy and the irresponsibility of parents, especially young pregnant women who should have access to health care and receive proper consultation to prevent such tragic incidents from happening again.

