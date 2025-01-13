Defence Minister Inspects Chiang Rai’s Mekong Border Security

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Vejjayachai, along with Gen. Traisak Inthararasmee, Secretary to the Defence Minister, and Gen. Sanitchanok Sangchan, Permanent Secretary for Defence, visited the Mekong Riverine Unit (NRK) at Chiang Khong Naval Station in Chiang Khong, Chiang Rai Province.

After receiving a briefing, the team boarded a patrol boat to survey the area. They inspected the Chiang Saen Naval Station, which oversees the Golden Triangle from Ban Sop Ruak to Ban Hat Bai (39 km), and the Chiang Khong Naval Station, responsible for Kaeng Pha Dai to Ban Huai Luk (57 km).

The Mekong Riverine Peacekeeping Unit (NRK) in Chiang Rai is a Royal Thai Navy task force working with the Pha Muang Task Force. It oversees the Mekong River border with Laos, covering 34 villages across eight sub-districts in Chiang Saen, Chiang Khong, and Wiang Kaen. The unit monitors a 96-km stretch of waterway.

Between October and December 2024, authorities seized over 15 million methamphetamine pills, 56 kg of heroin, and 135 kg of crystal meth, totalling over a billion baht in value. Additional seizures under the Customs Act included vehicles, motorcycles, and foreign cigarettes worth over 2 million baht. Thirty illegal immigrants, primarily from Laos and China, were also arrested.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s visit, directed by the Prime Minister, aimed to address key issues such as drug trafficking, human smuggling, call centre scams, and other crimes. This effort is part of an urgent agenda requiring collaboration between agencies to curb illegal crossings by land and water.

Clear goals and measurable outcomes have been set, with a six-month timeline to show visible progress. The initiative is scheduled to launch on January 30, 2025. The border remains a vulnerable area for illegal activities, including drug trafficking via land routes and the Mekong River.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau will intensify border security, including patrols along the river, to intercept drugs and other unlawful activities. These efforts will complement land-based operations to strengthen security and foster collaboration among agencies, leading to arrests and further investigations inland.

