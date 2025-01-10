Pet Dog Mauls Elderly Man to Death in Central Thailand

An elderly man has died after being viciously attacked by his dog at his family home in Kaeng Khoi district, Saraburi province, Central Thailand, on Thursday.

His daughter, Tim, discovered the badly mauled body of 84-year-old Khan (surname not given) on the ground floor of his two-story home in the Din Sor Pong community of Tambon Thap Kwang. Close by was Jao Dam her fathers dog, a cross between a Thai breed and a Pitbull, chained to a pole. The dog was barking furiously.

According to rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation who arrived at the scene, Khan’s personal belongings were scattered throughout the ground floor, indicating a desperate struggle prior to his death. His bloodied body was missing a portion of its right arm, and his left arm and torso bore numerous bite marks.

Khan was believed to have died at least 24 hours before his daughter discovered his body. He also carried 7,000 baht in cash in his pockets.

Authorities looked for the missing body part but could not find it, they speculate the dog may have eaten it.

Mr. Khan’s son, Prayong, 52, stated that the dog was approximately five years old and had been raised by his father since it was a puppy. He believed the dog must have attacked his father while on the chain. It became violent, possibly due to long periods of being chained up.

The victim’s daughter told police she had no idea when the attack occurred. When she went to visit her father on Thursday morning, she discovered he had died. She added that her father lived with her eldest brother, who has a mental disorder.

Meanwhile, Jao Dam was taken to a local animal shelter where he will undergo a health check and be tested for rabies. The shelter veterinarian said that if his rabies blood test comes back negative the shelter staff will work to find him a new home.

Dog attacks in Thailand are a serious issue that affects both other owners and the general public. In December 2024, three American bulldogs killed a 70-year-old man while their owner was away.

The attack received widespread attention, in part due to growing concerns about dangerous dog breeds.

In May 2023, a 38-year-old woman with spinal muscular atrophy died tragically at the hands of her family’s Thai Ridgeback dogs in Phuket. Police believe she fell while feeding the animals, startling them into aggression.

While tragedies like those in Saraburi, Khon Kaen, and Phuket are heartbreaking, they also highlight the importance of raising awareness, enforcing stricter regulations, and promoting responsible pet ownership.

Thailand is taking some steps to improve dog safety. New legislation aimed at regulating dangerous breeds and improving stray dog control is set to be enforced soon. Local authorities are being urged to review their animal welfare rules and impose stricter penalties for negligence.

However, enforcement remains a challenge. Cultural attitudes favouring animal protection, coupled with insufficient funding, often hinder effective action.

What’s Behind These Dog Attacks?

1. Startled or Provoked Behaviour

Many attacks occur when dogs feel startled or threatened, even unintentionally. For instance, a sudden fall or movement may trigger an overly defensive instinct, especially in untrained or young dogs.

2. Breed Characteristics

Some breeds, such as Thai ridgebacks or American bullies, have stronger protective or territorial instincts. While any dog can bite, certain breeds are often associated with higher risks due to their strength and bite force.

3. Lack of Training and Socialization

Improperly trained dogs can pose significant risks. Owners sometimes neglect essential training and fail to introduce their pets to social settings, increasing the likelihood of aggressive reactions.

4. Negligence

In several cases, owners did not properly secure their dogs or failed to curb aggressiveness. For example, one owner admitted she had left her home’s gate unlocked, allowing her dogs to attack a passerby.

5. Stray Dog Population

Thailand has a large number of stray dogs, often referred to as soi dogs. These animals can form packs and become aggressive, especially in urban areas. Many bites are reported to result from encounters with strays.

