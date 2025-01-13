Chiangrai United Defeats Port F.C. 1-0 at Home

On Sunday, at the Chiang Rai Stadium, Chiangrai United defeated Port F.C. by a slim 1-0 margin in an exciting match with spectators on the edge of their seats.

Chiangrai United has achieved a major milestone with this hard-fought victory, continuing to establish themselves as serious league contenders. There was fierce competition throughout the game, and both teams displayed excellent defensive strategies.

But Chiangrai United took advantage of their chances and scored the game’s lone goal in the first fifteen minutes. Port had little opportunity to react when star left winger Sittichok Kannoo scored a strong goal inside the box.

Despite their best efforts throughout the game, Port F.C. ultimately could not turn any of their numerous scoring opportunities into goals.

The coach and seasoned midfielder Piyaphon Phanichakul led Chiangrai United’s defence, which held firm and prevented Port from finding an equaliser. He praised his teams’ performance and stressed the importance of strategy and teamwork in winning.

“We anticipated that Port F.C. would be a difficult opponent in this game.

In the post-match interview, Phanichakul stated, “I’m proud of our players’ perseverance and determination, and they successfully carried out the game plan.” Both teams will try to improve on this performance as the season progresses.

Port F.C. will look for atonement in their next game as they try to get back on the winning track, while Chiangrai United will keep up their momentum in the forthcoming games. With the victory, Chiangrai gains three crucial points and solidifies its place in the league.

Chiangrai United holds the 14th position in the Revo Thai League.

Scored 14 goals in 16 games, or 0.88 goals per game on average. There were five wins and two draws. Nine failures. The total number of goals scored in 37.50% of matches was more than 2.5. The total number of goals was more than 1.5 in 81.25% of the matches. Chiangrai United has not conceded a goal in five games. Both teams have scored goals in five games. Goals averaged per game: 0.88.

Trending News: