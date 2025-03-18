German Terrorizes Dental Clinics in Northeastern Thailand

A local dental society has once again urged police to arrest a German man accused of repeatedly attacking dentists at their dental clinics and damaging equipment in northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Mr. Wiwat Chatwongwan, a spokesperson for the Thai Dental Council, accompanied several victims to file a complaint at the Muang Nakhon Ratchasima police station on Monday. The group is calling for legal action against the 41-year-old man.

According to the society, the man has been involved in multiple incidents targeting dentists in Muang district since November of last year. One of the affected dentists initially reported an assault in November, but no progress was made in the investigation.

Since then, the man has allegedly attacked several other dental clinics, Wiwat said.

“Dental professionals in Muang district are living in fear,” Wiwat stated. “We’ve alerted clinics across Nakhon Ratchasima to be cautious around this individual.”

Security footage captured the man’s first reported visit on November 30. He entered a dental clinic on Mitraparp Highway in tambon Jor Hor, where he seemed agitated after his appointment.

Damage to Dental Clinics

He went back upstairs, broke through a door into a room where a female dentist was working, attacked her by grabbing her head, biting her lips, and hitting her head against the wall before fleeing the scene.

The dentist remains traumatized and has not returned to work, Wiwat said.

The most recent incident occurred last Friday at a clinic inside a shopping mall in Muang district. The man reportedly barged into a treatment room, yelling at a female dentist. She ran from the room in fear.

Wiwat explained that the man has also caused damage to clinic equipment and made threats, both in person and online. The dental society says the man resides with his Thai wife in tambon Don Chompu, Non Sung district.

The wife has allegedly told authorities that her husband struggles with mental health issues and lost his job in Germany before moving to Thailand. She stated that he is not currently receiving treatment but does use cannabis.

Wiwat has asked police to take immediate action to ensure the safety of local dentists. “He needs proper treatment or confinement to prevent further harm. Dentists are dealing with physical and mental stress from these threats, and they’re afraid to continue their work,” he added.

