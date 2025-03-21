Thailand’s Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Approved Changes to Alcohol Sales Laws

Thailand’s lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved changes to ease restrictions on alcohol sales and advertising. The aim is to open the market to boost tourism and support small breweries.

Late Wednesday, lawmakers advanced the alcohol control bill by passing its second and third readings with 365 votes in favour, three abstentions, and none opposed. However, the proposed legislation still requires approval from the conservative Senate.

One of the key changes in the bill is the repeal of a 1972 military-era regulation that prohibited alcohol sales before 11 a.m. and between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The amendment also seeks to relax the country’s strict advertising laws. Currently, these laws bar the display of alcohol brands, trademarks, or product images, a rule that has particularly affected the visibility of small businesses.

These new measures aim to reduce what lawmakers describe as “excessive control” to stimulate economic growth. Pheu Thai Party MP Chanin Rungtanakiat, deputy head of the House committee overseeing the bill, highlighted this as a step towards balancing regulations and economic needs.

The original afternoon sales ban was introduced decades ago to discourage civil servants from drinking during work hours.

This move is part of broader efforts to loosen control over Thailand’s long-standing alcohol industry, which has been dominated by major players like Thai Beverage Plc and Boon Rawd Brewery Co. Earlier this year, lawmakers also passed legislation to encourage liquor production by small brewers and distilleries.

A major tourist hub, Thailand is taking steps to enhance its appeal. It is currently the only country in Asia where cannabis is legal, and discussions are underway to legalize casinos.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently stated that the government is reviewing several alcohol-related restrictions that could impact tourism, including bans on sales during Buddhist holy days and through online platforms.

Thailand’s Present Alcohol Sales Law

In Thailand, alcohol sales are generally restricted to specific hours. You can purchase alcohol from stores between 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and from 5:00 PM to midnight. Outside these hours, especially from midnight to 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, convenience stores and other retailers aren’t allowed to sell alcoholic beverages.

Certain exceptions apply to Thailand’s alcohol sales rules, such as key Buddhist holidays and elections. On major Buddhist holidays like Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, and Asahna Bucha Day, and the beginning and end of Buddhist Lent, selling alcohol is prohibited throughout the day.

Similarly, during national and local elections, alcohol sales are banned starting at 6:00 PM the evening before the vote and lasting until 6:00 PM on election day. However, some airports and hotels may operate under different rules, with extended or adjusted hours.

Thailand’s restriction on alcohol sales between 2 PM and 5 PM has been a topic of debate for years. This regulation was introduced as part of the government’s efforts to reduce excessive drinking and address the social and health issues linked to alcohol consumption.

The legal age to sell alcohol in Thailand is 20 years old, as outlined in the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act B.E. 2551 (2008). Section 29 of this law strictly prohibits selling alcohol to anyone under the age of 20.

Advertising alcohol

The law called the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act says that alcohol cannot be advertised in a way that encourages drinking. Alcohol manufacturers are also limited in how they can market their products.

They can only share information or social knowledge without showing the alcohol or packaging. They can show a symbol of the alcohol or manufacturer, but it must follow government rules.

However, some companies like Chang or Singha have found ways to promote their products by selling water or coffee, which breaks the law by indirectly promoting alcohol consumption.

