Chiang Rai Police Arrest Rescue Worker After Soldier Stabbed

Chiang Rai police detained a local rescue worker after he allegedly stabbed a soldier near Mengrai Maharaj Camp. The soldier, identified as Private First Class Patiphan, suffered a serious stab wound to his ribs during the late-night incident.

The attack happened on January 12 at the camp’s entrance on Winitchaikun Road in central Mueang Chiang Rai District. Chiang Rai police found Patiphan in critical condition and rushed him to hospital. According to police, there was blood all over the scene.

Police encountered three rescue team members—a woman and two men—who had arrived on motorcycles and parked near the gate. Several soldiers, including Private Patiphan’s colleagues, were also present. Amid the tension, Private Patiphan’s colleagues pointed out one of the rescue workers as the attacker, leading to his arrest.

Investigators and military police questioned the suspect, and he admitted to stabbing Private Patiphan with a pocket knife, later discarding it in a storm drain. During their search, police officers also discovered a blank gun in the suspect’s bag.

Police retrieved a pocket knife from the storm drain, and the suspect was taken to Chiang Rai City Police Station for further investigation.

Early reports suggest the incident may have started with a road dispute between the two groups, which escalated into violence. Authorities are continuing their investigation and plan to take legal action.

