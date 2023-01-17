China’s Liaoning Chemical Factory Explosion Leaves 5 Dead, 8 Missing

(CTN NEWS) – BEIJING – An explosion at a chemical industry on Sunday in Panjin, Liaoning Province, Northeast China, left five people dead and eight others still unaccounted for.

According to reports in the media, rescue personnel have arrived at the location of the accident and are looking for any trapped victims.

Additionally, the accident resulted in over 30 injuries. According to reports in the local media, the fire has been put out, and the injured have been taken to the hospital.

The Ministry of Emergency Management still supervises on-site rescue efforts and medical care for the injured.

Minister of Emergency Management Wang Xiangxi made preparations immediately and called for all-out efforts to find those still missing and avert more mishaps.

With the deployment of 441 firefighting people and 105 firefighting vehicles, a field command center was quickly formed. 20 ambulances and 240 medical personnel and other staff members were sent to the area, according to sources.

Hao Peng, the provincial party chairman, and other officials formed an emergency fire and rescue team to respond to the crisis quickly.

According to Liaoning fire authorities on Monday, officials emphasized the significance of prioritizing human life, going above and beyond to perform rescues and steadfastly to protect the safety and health of the general people.

Officials advised local authorities to follow the safety rule first and learn from the mishap.

The local fire department received a report of an explosion at the chemical firm on Sunday at 1:27 pm that had resulted in an uncontrollable fire during routine maintenance work.

Authorities reported that as of 9:30 p.m., 79 fire engines and more than 330 fire and rescue workers had been sent to the location for rescue.

The Paper.cn cited authorities as saying that the accident’s details are still being investigated and that the explosion and fire that occurred during maintenance of the factory’s alkylation unit was the accident’s direct cause.

The Emergency Management Department of Liaoning Province conducted an inspection of the factory on October 10, 2022, according to the official website of Panjin Emergency Management Bureau.

And stated that it was necessary to conduct additional research into concealed risks to production safety, strengthen inspection and maintenance operations, and supervise and inspect trial production enterprises to reduce the likelihood of accidents.

Four administrative penalty decisions totaling more than 2.4 million yuan ($356,000) were issued.

By the Panjin Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment between August 2021 and October 2021 for the factory’s unauthorized construction of unapproved projects and illegal emission of air pollution.

