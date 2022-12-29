Connect with us

China Should be Restricted From Visiting Thailand, Says Pheu Thai MP

Published

41 seconds ago

on

China Should be Restricted From Visiting Thailand, Says Pheu Thai MP

(CTN News) – Thailand yesterday greeted the news that China is easing Covid-19 restrictions and opening its borders to foreigners with open arms as it seeks to further expand its tourism industry.

Today, lawmakers are advising Thailand to exercise caution and limit possible Chinese visitors who may be carrying Covid to avoid another potentially disastrous outbreak.

Members of Pheu Thai’s strategy committee, including former deputy prime minister Chaturon Chaisang, feel that travelers from China and nations where there have been many Chinese tourists should be subject to restrictions.

Thailand should carefully be ready for the surge of Chinese visitors given the [Covid outbreak] scenario in China.

“We need to set up some guards…”

Additionally, testing should be conducted to determine what kinds of variations are entering China to see if they are more severe than the variants discovered in Thailand.

Chaturon’s remarks followed the mainland’s announcement that beginning on January 8, travelers entering the country would no longer be subject to quarantine.

The nation also said today that it would let its people to go overseas and that preparations were being made to make it easier for Chinese nationals to do so.

The Thai tourism industry received the decision well since, prior to the epidemic, more than 25 percent of Thailand’s 40 million visitors in 2019 were Chinese tourists.

During the most recent Covid epidemic in China, the virus infected more than 20% of the country’s almost 1.5 billion people. The World Health Organization warned that an epidemic of this kind might produce new types.

Between December 18 and December 24, there were less than 3,000 Covid hospitalization instances in Thailand, according to Thai Enquirer.

Private industry organizations applauded China’s decision to relax quarantine restrictions.

Sanan Angubolkul, the chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday that he anticipates around 5 million Chinese visitors in 2019, up from fewer than 300,000 this year.

Following Beijing’s statement, the Thailand Tourism Authority revised its prediction for the number of tourists in 2023 from 20 million to 25 million.

However, due of the continuous spread in China, many individuals continue to be wary.

A negative Covid-19 test before Chinese visitors may enter their country is one limitation that nations like Japan, India, and the United States are considering implementing.

To prevent public panic, Chaturon suggested that the Thai government implement similar procedures and constantly monitor the outbreak situation in China.

He said implementing such regulations will make foreign visitors to Thailand feel safer from Covid.

