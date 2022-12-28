Connect with us

News

Thailand Will Open all its Museums and Historical Sites for Free Between December 30 and January 2, 2023
Advertisement

News Crime Legal

Thailand's Prime Minister Wants Red Bull Heir Apprehended

News

Russia to ban Oil Exports to Countries that Implement a Price Cap From Feb

News Regional News

New Zealand Man, 45 Dies after Falling Off Train on Thailand's Death Railway

News

China To End COVID Quarantine For Overseas Arrivals From Jan 8

News

UK To Stop Publishing Infection Data In New Year For 'Living With COVID' Phase

News

4 Things To Consider When Choosing Your Mountain Bike

News News Asia

South Korea Lifts Ban on Adult Fantasy Dolls

News Regional News

Fire Destroys 21 Houses at Myanmar Refugee Camp in Western Thailand

News Crime

Criminal Charges Laid Against "Tuhao's" Wife and 9 Other

News Thai Legal

Thai King And Queen Now 'Fully Recovered' From COVID

News

China ‘Sends Record Number Of Fighter Jets’ Toward Taiwan in 24 Hours

Crime News

Bangkok Criminal Court Grants Bail To Tuhao's Wife For 2 Million Baht

Ukraine War News

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russian Long-Range Bomber Base

News Asia News

South Korean Military Fires Warning Shots After N.Korea Launches Drones

News Asia News

Japan Snowstorm Leaves 17 Dead, Dozens Injured

News

Blizzard In Buffalo, New York, Area Kills 13 People

News Thai Legal

Thailand's HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Treated For Unsteady Heartbeat

News

Thai Navy Recovers 5 More Bodies From Sunken Warship, Captain Send Message

News

Batang Kali Rescuers Retrieve Last Victim's Body From Malaysian Landslide

News

Thailand Will Open all its Museums and Historical Sites for Free Between December 30 and January 2, 2023

Published

41 mins ago

on

Thailand Will Open all its Museums and Historical Sites for Free Between December 30 and January 2, 2023

(CTN News) – Enjoy free access to Thailand’s history, art, and culture this holiday season. The Fine Arts Department of Thailand will provide free admission to all of the country’s historical monuments and national museums from December 30, 2022, to January 2, 2023.

At the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, a new exhibition featuring centuries-old gold jewelry from the historic Ayutthaya era (1351-1767) will debut on December 30. The show will be unveiled on December 29 at 11 a.m.

On December 28, the National Museum in Bangkok will host a presentation of the highly venerated Phra Phutta Sihing Buddha image, which is second only to the Emerald Buddha in terms of prominence. Up to January 8, 2023, the exhibition will be open every day from 9 am to 4 pm.

Viceroy Maha Sura Singhanat, the brother of King Rama I, transported the significant artwork from Chiang Mai to Bangkok in 1795.

The National Museum’s striking building will be illuminated against the night sky from December 30 to January 2 as the institution holds “Night at the Museum” events every day from 4 to 8 p.m.

World-famous chefs will perform culinary demonstrations at the National Museum’s “Night at the Museum” in front of the historic palace.

The Thailand museum will offer lower books and artwork rates during the New Year.

An exhibition about Thai New Year festivities is now on display at the National Library of Thailand in Bangkok’s Dusit area and will last through April 22, 2023.

Travel to Pattaya on New Year’s Eve to see the countdown fireworks display (canceled and then un-canceled).

The Khao San Road in Bangkok will have fewer New Year’s festivities this year. Bangkok’s most known party boulevard will still be open to revelers, but there won’t be a countdown celebration this year.

To “demonstrate allegiance” to Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who just had treatment for cardiac arrhythmia, and Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, who is still in the hospital, the National Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police has ordered the force to abstain from celebrating this new year (abnormal heartbeat).

Related CTN News:

The Coolest Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Hua Hin

Thailand to Promote Pattaya’s Tourism in a New Campaign

Thailand Celebrated its 10 Million International Visitor
Related Topics:
Continue Reading