Thailand Will Open all its Museums and Historical Sites for Free Between December 30 and January 2, 2023

(CTN News) – Enjoy free access to Thailand’s history, art, and culture this holiday season. The Fine Arts Department of Thailand will provide free admission to all of the country’s historical monuments and national museums from December 30, 2022, to January 2, 2023.

At the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, a new exhibition featuring centuries-old gold jewelry from the historic Ayutthaya era (1351-1767) will debut on December 30. The show will be unveiled on December 29 at 11 a.m.

On December 28, the National Museum in Bangkok will host a presentation of the highly venerated Phra Phutta Sihing Buddha image, which is second only to the Emerald Buddha in terms of prominence. Up to January 8, 2023, the exhibition will be open every day from 9 am to 4 pm.

Viceroy Maha Sura Singhanat, the brother of King Rama I, transported the significant artwork from Chiang Mai to Bangkok in 1795.

The National Museum’s striking building will be illuminated against the night sky from December 30 to January 2 as the institution holds “Night at the Museum” events every day from 4 to 8 p.m.

World-famous chefs will perform culinary demonstrations at the National Museum’s “Night at the Museum” in front of the historic palace.

The Thailand museum will offer lower books and artwork rates during the New Year.

An exhibition about Thai New Year festivities is now on display at the National Library of Thailand in Bangkok’s Dusit area and will last through April 22, 2023.

Travel to Pattaya on New Year’s Eve to see the countdown fireworks display (canceled and then un-canceled).

The Khao San Road in Bangkok will have fewer New Year’s festivities this year. Bangkok’s most known party boulevard will still be open to revelers, but there won’t be a countdown celebration this year.

To “demonstrate allegiance” to Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who just had treatment for cardiac arrhythmia, and Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, who is still in the hospital, the National Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police has ordered the force to abstain from celebrating this new year (abnormal heartbeat).

