The Coolest Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Hua Hin

(CTN News) – We’re about to bid 2022 adieu as New Year’s Eve draws near.

The previous two years’ celebrations were canceled due to the pandemic, despite being a highlight of the social calendar.

The festivities this year, however, appear to be more extravagant than ever. If you haven’t chosen where you’ll be celebrating, you may want to check out our list of parties, events, and celebrations across Hua Hin and the neighborhood.

As we approach 2023, there is many fantastic places in Hua Hin and beyond to eat, dance the night away, and see breathtaking fireworks.

The list of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Hua Hin still accepting reservations on December 31 is provided below.

Standard Hotel, Hua Hin

Party in paradise. Say goodbye to 2022 with your feet in the sand & a cocktail in hand

When: 4.30PM – 1AM

Where: Praça

What: Sunset scenes, colorful cocktails, tempting tunes, live DJs and delicious dishes

Entertainment: DJ (Dub & Reggae)

4PM – 6PM: DJ Deejai

6.30PM – 8.30PM: DJ Maftsai

8.30PM – 10.30PM: DJ Namaste Boon

Price

Imported Oysters 12 pcs. THB 1,500 net

Beverage Package THB 3,500 net for all-night free-flowing wine, Singha beer, cocktails and soft drinks

Early Birds Price

THB 1,250 net for Imported Oysters 12 pcs.

THB 3,000 net beverage package for all-night free-flowing*

When booking before December 24

Reserve Your Table? Click HERE

InterContinental Resort in Hua Hin

Studio 54’s gloss and glamour.

Take a peek at Studio 54 and the disco frenzy of the ’70s as you gaze forward to 2023 and back to 54! A violinist and Thai singing star, Gam Wichayanee, will perform on New Year’s Eve.

Partygoers will be enthralled by a high-octane dance show that includes a group of dancers with mirror balls for heads and a gorgeous huge ball with acrobats rotating within.

A great night of sight and music is guaranteed. Enjoy the New Year’s countdown while the sky is illuminated with fireworks!

Available at https://anyflip.com/ajofw/vxka/ is a brochure for Festive 2022.

When: Dinner is available from 6.30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Fireside New Year’s Eve disco party at Azure Restaurant

What: Delight in a lavish international buffet supper with a live oyster station, and an amazing seafood display on ice, caviar, BBQ, and foie gras stations.

Price:

THB 12,000 net for each adult.

THB 6,000 net for each kid (6-11 years old)

Free-flowing juice, soft drinks, beer, wine, sparkling wine, and house spirits are all included in the price.

Reservations: To make reservations, call 032 616 999 or email ichh.dining@ihg.com.

Hua Hin’s Dusit Thani

Nómada’s infinite live culinary experience and DJ-driven entertainment will help you ring in the new year.

Experience a range of surprises throughout the night to fully immerse yourself in the South American mood.

As you dance the night away, toast to 2023 with one of Nómada’s many artisan cocktails and the unmissable countdown to midnight. only at Nómada – Dusit Thani Hua Hin.

When: 31 December 2022 | 17:00 to 1:00 Where: Nómada at Dusit Thani Hua Hin What: Enjoy a New Year’s Eve feast with Chef Andre’s signature dishes from live stations and a mixed grill featuring meat and seafood. Price: THB 3,500++ per person, Dusit Gold members enjoy 10% savings on food Booking: For reservations, https://lin.ee/rvlp12g or Tel. +66 032 520 009

Sheraton Resort & Spa in Hua Hin

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers both indoor and outdoor activities. Select your live station from among beachside BBQ, fresh seafood, and other cuisines from across the world, along with live music and free access to our countdown and fireworks at midnight.

Link to the menu: bit.ly/3HdZLO0

When: From 7 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, December 31, 2022

Where: DJ Countdown Party; Full Live Band; Fireworks

What: Enjoy a New Year’s Eve feast with a mixed grill with meat and seafood as well as Chef Andre’s trademark dishes from live stations.

Price:

▪️ ,- / ( ) \s▪️ ,- / (- ) ( )

Children under the age of eight eat free when accompanied by two paying parents (FREE kid maximum at 2 people)

THB 300-NET / PERSON Soft drinks and juice (7 PM-Midnight)

THB 999-NET / PERSON Free Flow Package (7 PM–10 PM) Soft Drinks, Beer, Wine, and Cocktails

▪️ ,- /

Flow Free Package (7 PM–Midnight) includes nonalcoholic beverages, beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails.

Reservations: Call 032 708 000 ext. 1112 or email FB.huahin@sheraton.com for further details and to make a reservation.

Use this URL: https://lin.ee/8jrX

Sri Panwa’s Baba Beach Club in Hua Hin

When: From 10 p.m. till late

Where: Beachfront at Baan Chok

What: Join us for our countdown celebration to celebrate the countdown with live entertainment, spectacular fireworks, live DJs, signature beverages, and more.

Price:

900 THB net per person, including 2 beverages

Get your tickets for the event! 032 899 130 or shop.line.me/@bababeach.huahi

Check out the whole deal here: bit.ly/Baba-FestiveSeason2022

Hua Hin Resort Avani+

A Wonderful New Year’s Eve

Let’s fly you to Cuba so you can ring in 2023 by the water!

When: Saturday, December 31, 2022, starting at 7:00

Where: Brezza Beach Bar and Dining

What: Enjoy a sumptuous spread of world favorites while listening to a live salsa band. There are dazzling dancers, contests, drawings for prizes, games, kid-friendly activities, and stunning fireworks at midnight.

Price:

THB 3,499 net for each adult covers soft drinks and a glass of champagne.

Including soft drinks, a glass of champagne, free-flowing spirits, wine, and local beers, the price per adult is THB 4,799 net (free-flow alcohol until 11.30 pm)

THB 1,200 net per kid (6 to 12 years old) includes soft drinks; children under 6 eat free.

LINE: @avanihuahin, Lin.ee: QatsRUF, 032 898 989, res.vhhv@avanihotels.com, or online: https://mhg.to/26u66 are all places to make reservations.

Pepsi’s Hua Hin Beach Countdown 2023

On the beachfront in front of the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, celebrate the new year in Hua Hin.

The celebration begins at 6 p.m., and fireworks displays begin at 10 p.m.

There will also be a selection of meals from Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Park for sale.

When: Beginning at 18:00 on December 31, 2022

Where: The shoreline in front of the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

What: Starting at 6 o’clock, food, live music, and fireworks

Price:

▪️ Free

Reserving: N/A

