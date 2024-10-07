Chiang Rai Border Patrol Police Seize 1,600,000 Methamphetamine Pills

Chiang Rai Border Patrol Police have seized 1,600,000 methamphetamine pills and arrested 2 suspects who tried to take advantage of the floods to smuggle drugs into the country.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Woraphat Boonma, Commander of Border Patrol Police told a press briefing that the 327th Border Patrol Police Company received a tip from an informant that there would be a smuggling of drugs in Mae Fah Luang District, Chiang Rai Province into the interior of the country via the Tha Khao Pluek route, heading to Doi Luang District, Chiang Rai Province.

Therefore, they deployed forces along the said route and at approximately 00.30 on October 5, 2024, police spotted a suspicious car which matched the information the informant, driving past Wat Muen Phuttha Metta Khunnaram.

They followed the vehicle and radioed ahead to set up a checkpoint at Ban Tha Khao Pluek in Mae Chan District.

When the car arrived at the checkpoint police officers immediately requested a search. However the car sped away but lost control and crashed into a police car, preventing it from continuing.

The driver, identified as Mr. Thitiphong Saenluang, tried to run into a pineapple grove on the side of the road but was tackled by police officers. He and his passenger, identifed as Mr. Kuphan Kubosu were taken to the Mae Chan police station.

At the police station police officers inspected their vehicle, where they discovered 3 blue sacks containing approximately 600,000 methamphetamine pills.

Upon questioning the suspects revealed where they picked up the drugs, and a team of police officers raided a home in in Wiang Chiang Rung District of Chiang Rai and found approximately 1,000,000 more methamphetamine pills but no suspects. They then sent the evidence to the Mae Chan Police Station in Chiang Rai for legal processing.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Woraphat told reporters that crime prevention and suppression in the border areas of Chiang Rai, especially drug trafficking, must be carried out intensively and continuously, as drug smuggling groups may seize the opportunity during disasters to transport drugs into the interior of the country.

