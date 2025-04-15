Duo Caught with 700,000 Meth Pills During Songkran in Chiang Rai

Police in Chiang Rai arrested two men from Surin at a hotel after they tried to hide nearly 700,000 methamphetamine pills. Officers had been watching the suspects, who came to Chiang Rai disguised as tourists during Songkran.

The drugs were packed in four large sacks and stored in the back of a black Mitsubishi pickup, which was parked at the hotel.

Pol. Col. Sophon Muangfueng told CTN News they had received tips about the smuggling attempt. They learned that traffickers often use busy holiday periods to move drugs into other provinces.

Late on Sunday, police tracked the suspects to a hotel in Rob Wiang, Chiang Rai City. They searched the room and found two men, aged 35 and 31, both from Kang Aen, Prasat District, Surin.

Officers then searched the pickup truck in the parking lot. Inside, they found four sacks filled with meth pills—totalling 700,000. Both men were taken into custody.

During questioning, the suspects said an unknown man hired them to pick up the drugs from a hill village in Mae Suai District, Chiang Rai, and deliver them to Rayong Province. After collecting the drugs in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, they checked into the hotel, took meth, and waited. Police arrived before they could leave.

Both men are charged with possession of a Category 1 drug (methamphetamine) with intent to sell, distribution without a licence, and causing public harm. They also face charges for using meth and driving after taking drugs.

Police handed the suspects and evidence over to the Chiang Rai City station for further investigation and legal action.

Meanwhile, on Monday police at the Kiew Thap Yang Checkpoint in Mae Chan, seized 40,000 methamphetamine pills hidden in animal feed bags, thrown in weeds before the checkpoint.

Pol. Col. Kiatsak Chitprasarn, Superintendent of Mae Chan Police Station, revealed that this seizure was the result of increased measures to suppress drug smuggling during the Songkran Festival.

He said Mae Chan area will not be allowed to be used as a transit route by drug trafficking groups. Officers are urgently expanding the investigation to track down those involved for legal prosecution.

