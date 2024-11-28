Chiang Rai Wildlife Officials Seize Poached Animal Carcasses

On Wednesday, Department of Wildlife officials raided an encampment in Wiang Kaen District of Chiang Rai Province, on the border of Ban Dan, Bokeo Province of Laos.
Upon entering the poachers’ encampment, wildlife officials, along with Special Operations police, found a large number of wildlife carcasses that had been prepared for sale in Houayxay City, Bokeo Province, in Lao People’s Democratic Republic.
Mr. Piyapong Sonchai, Head of Special Operations Unit 5, said this operation integrates cooperation between relevant agencies to intercept wildlife smuggling along the border.
Wildlife officials seized 4 grey pheasants, 7 civets, 1 small mouse deer, 6 large porcupines, 5 barking deer heads, 5 hind-leg barking deer carcasses, 4 front-leg barking deer carcasses, 1 bear head, and 1 front-leg bear carcasses, totaling 101.7 kilograms.
Mr. Piyapong said nobody had come forward to claim ownership and that the animal carcasses were handed over to the Wiang Kaen Police Station in Chiang Rai.
He said the Wiang Kaen police will coordinate with the Chiang Rai Animal Quarantine and the Department of Livestock Development to incinerate the carcasses according to regulations.
Mr. Piyapong said this operation was part of the integrated cooperation between relevant agencies to intercept wildlife smuggling along the Chiang Rai border. He said officials will continue to strictly inspect and suppress wildlife smuggling along the borders of Chiang Rai Province.
Related News:
Chiang Rai Officials Seize Drug Kingpin’s Assets in Mae Sai
Anna Wong serves as the editor of the Chiang Rai Times, bringing precision and clarity to the publication. Her leadership ensures that the news reaches readers with accuracy and insight. With a keen eye for detail, Anna shapes stories that resonate with the community, understanding the importance of well-researched journalism.
Her role is crucial in maintaining the publication’s integrity and trustworthiness. Readers rely on her editorial decisions to stay informed about local and regional events. Under her guidance, the Chiang Rai Times upholds its standard as a reliable news source.
Anna studied at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University where she earned a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication in 2004. After graduating Anna worked as a journalist for MCOT Radio broadcasting stations company as a journalist before becoming a copy editor in 2008.
After moving on from MCOT, Anna worked as a freelance writer for various publication in Thailand and throughout Asia.
As editor of the Chiang Rai Times plays a crucial role in shaping the publication’s voice and direction, balancing editorial policies with the evolving needs of their audience, the editor navigates challenges in a rapidly changing media environment.