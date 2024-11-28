Chiang Rai Wildlife Officials Seize Poached Animal Carcasses

On Wednesday, Department of Wildlife officials raided an encampment in Wiang Kaen District of Chiang Rai Province, on the border of Ban Dan, Bokeo Province of Laos.

Upon entering the poachers’ encampment, wildlife officials, along with Special Operations police, found a large number of wildlife carcasses that had been prepared for sale in Houayxay City, Bokeo Province, in Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Mr. Piyapong Sonchai, Head of Special Operations Unit 5, said this operation integrates cooperation between relevant agencies to intercept wildlife smuggling along the border.

Wildlife officials seized 4 grey pheasants, 7 civets, 1 small mouse deer, 6 large porcupines, 5 barking deer heads, 5 hind-leg barking deer carcasses, 4 front-leg barking deer carcasses, 1 bear head, and 1 front-leg bear carcasses, totaling 101.7 kilograms.

Mr. Piyapong said nobody had come forward to claim ownership and that the animal carcasses were handed over to the Wiang Kaen Police Station in Chiang Rai.

He said the Wiang Kaen police will coordinate with the Chiang Rai Animal Quarantine and the Department of Livestock Development to incinerate the carcasses according to regulations.

Mr. Piyapong said this operation was part of the integrated cooperation between relevant agencies to intercept wildlife smuggling along the Chiang Rai border. He said officials will continue to strictly inspect and suppress wildlife smuggling along the borders of Chiang Rai Province.

