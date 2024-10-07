Elephants Now Safe in Chiang Mai as Flooding Continues to Devastate Homes and Businesses

As heavy rains and flooding continues to inundate northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Province the Prime Minister has ordered all agencies to urgently help both people and animals, while the authorities continue to monitor the Ping River.

Mr. Jirayu Huangtra, advisor to the Prime Minister said Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra has been monitoring the flood situation in Chiang Mai with concern and is receiving continuous reports. She has ordered all relevant agencies to urgently help the people and animals.

He said Ms Paethongtarn has ordered the deployment of soldiers and volunteer defence personnel to help restore the affected houses so that everyone can return to normal as soon as possible. All agencies have also been ordered to Keep an eye on the situation, especially in the next 24 hours.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has sent more than 100 officers to the Elephant Care Center. A total of 126 elephants have been affected, 114 of which have been moved to safety. The remaining 9 elephants are tied up on high ground. The water level is currently receding, and animal feed will be brought in and livestock sent in for assistance, Mr. Jirayu said.

Chiang Mai Governor, Mr. Nirat Phongsitthawon, issued an urgent announcement that a mass of water from the Ping River will flow into low-lying downstream districts. People in low-lying areas at risk of flooding in Saraphi District, Hang Dong District and San Pa Tong District were ordered to urgently evacuate bedridden patients and vulnerable groups to temporary flood shelters in Chiang Mai Province within 24 hours.

Defense personnel, rescue agencies, and both government and private sectors, have been urgently evacuating people and vulnerable groups from the risk areas hit by the flooding and informed the public to move animals, belongings and vehicles to higher ground.to higher ground.

The Marine Department to deploy personnel, along with flat-bottomed boats, equipment, and various vehicles, to provide assistance to flood victims in the northern region. They have integrated with various agencies and are monitoring the water situation in risk areas 24 hours a day, and will continue to provide assistance until the people are safe.

The Chiang Mai Municipality also provided assistance to residents in the area of Chang Klan Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai Province by placing sandbags to prevent water from overflowing into the hospital area and transporting medical personnel.

They also provided assistance to residents in the Wat Muang Kai community, Wat Ket Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai Province by distributing food and drinking water to flood victims, as well as providing assistance to victims at Ban Surin Niwet, Tha Sala District, Chiang Mai Province, so that they could safely evacuate the area.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Ping River at approximately 12:00 noon Sunday October 6 at Station P.1, Nawarat Bridge in Chiang Mai city, was at 5.30 meters. It is expected that the water level in the Ping River will peak at midnight. Warning have been announced for areas on both sides of the Ping River for the Mueang District, Saraphi, Hang Dong, San Pa Tong, Doi Lor, and Lamphun Province, in Mueang District, Pa Sang, and Wiang Nong Long.

In Chiang Rai Municipality, there has been widespread damage, and there is still a lot of mud and garbage in the underground drainage pipes, blocking normal drainage. Most recently, 4 special high-pressure mud suction trucks and a team of workers travelled from Bangkok to help suck up the mud in drainage pipes in communities and on various roads in Chiang Rai Municipality.

The high-pressure mud suction trucks can suck up to 14 tons of mud per suction. After sucking, they will be disposed of at the waste disposal center of Chiang Rai Municipality.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, went to Mae Sai Chiang Rai to monitor the flood recovery efforts. He stated that all sectors are currently mobilized to restore the area, and by the end of this month, all areas will be cleared of mud and debris for the people.

The Cabinet is considering adjusting the criteria for paying flood relief to the highest level of 9,000 baht per household. There will also be a proposal to pay a 10,000 baht fee per household to clean up mud because of the current situation in Chiang Rai.

Related News: