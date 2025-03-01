Thailand’s Government Cracks Down on Illegal Airbnb Rentals

The government has cautioned foreign buyers of condominium units against renting them out through Airbnb as hotels, which violates Thai law, according to Deputy Government Spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak.

This warning follows reports of numerous cases where Chinese nationals rented out their condo units to tourists via Airbnb. The issue has caused frustration among residents, particularly in condos located in the Sukhumvit area. Complaints include excessive noise, cannabis use, and damage to shared property by short-term renters and their guests.

Residents shared grievances online, stating that tourists booked these condos through online platforms. These units, owned by Chinese nationals, were often marketed as Airbnb rentals. Key cards for access were reportedly left in lockboxes with digital codes, raising safety concerns for other tenants.

In some cases, condo management addressed the problem by banning lockboxes on the property. However, some investors circumvented this by placing lockboxes in public spaces nearby, such as on trees, streetlights, or food carts.

Short Term Airbnb Rentals

Mr. Anukul explained that foreign investors offering daily rental accommodations through Airbnb without proper permits are violating Thailand’s Hotel Act of 2004.

Offenders may face fines of up to 20,000 baht, with an additional daily penalty of 10,000 baht until the illegal activity stops. Most condo regulations also clearly prohibit short-term rentals.

The Ministry of Interior has tasked the Department of Provincial Administration with closely monitoring this issue. Inspections will be carried out at condos suspected of illegal activity, and all violators, whether Thai or foreign, will face legal consequences.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala confirmed that Chinese investors have been purchasing condos in popular tourist areas for daily rentals, leading to disruptions for other residents.

Inspections have already taken place in areas like Sathon, Charoen Rat, Chan, and Sukhumvit 42. One lockbox was discovered at a Sukhumvit property, prompting further investigation by the Phra Khanong district office.

Mr. Aekvarunyoo emphasized that condo management teams must monitor and report any suspicious behaviour while strictly enforcing rules against daily rentals. He also called for greater public awareness of the legal regulations and the negative impact of illegal short-term rentals. Residents are encouraged to report any such activities to authorities.

He added that online platforms like Airbnb should also be subject to regulation to address these ongoing issues.

Airbnb Rules

Under Thailand’s Hotel Act of 2004, any properties that provide rooms for travellers for less than a 30-day stay, are considered hotels and need a hotel licence. This is what makes renting Airbnb for less than 30 days illegal by Thai law, as most condos in Thailand do not have the hotel licence necessary and wouldn’t be able to get it on a residential building.

Airbnb warns on its site that it’s important to make sure you’re allowed to host on your property. Thailand has laws and regulations that may affect your listing. Please check the relevant laws and regulations, including the Hotel Act, the Building Control Act, the Public Health Act, and other relevant provincial regulations.

The regulations mentioned here are not exhaustive, and should not be considered legal advice, but you can use the general info in this article as a starting point to learn about hosting regulations and permissions. You may also contact or check the relevant websites of the local government unit concerned, or contact a local attorney, to learn more about how these requirements apply to you.