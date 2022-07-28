Cabinet Approves ฿10.9 Billion For New Zoo In Pathum Thani

(CTN News) – According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, a total of 10.9 billion baht will be approved for a new zoo to be built on the outskirts of Bangkok, with a mini zoo to open in August, a partial opening in 2026, and a full opening in 2028.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn donated 48-hectare land in Rangsit subdistrict of Pathum Thani province for the new zoo.

Besides being a zoo of international standards, Rachada said it will also be a center for studying nature, wildlife, and conservation, as well as a place for ecotourism and research.

The zoo will be divided into five parts – an animal display and exhibition area of 27.3 hectares, a road and flood prevention system of 6.72 hectares, administrative and research areas of 5.28 hectares, a park of 3.36 hectares, a commercial and central zone of 2.88 hectares, and a parking lot of 2.4 hectares.

The construction process will be divided into two phases. It is estimated that the first phase will cost 5.3 billion baht, which was approved by the cabinet in January, and the second phase will cost 4.3 billion baht.

The Zoological Park Organization of Thailand posted on Facebook that a mini zoo located on a 2.4-hectare plot in the new zoo’s grounds will be open to the public on a trial basis in August.

There will be about 20 wildlife species on display during the trial, including reptiles, monkeys, and Capybara rodents, among others, every day from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm on weekdays and from 8.30am to 5.30 pm on weekends and public holidays.

Bangkok’s famous Dusit zoo closed on September 30th, 2018 after 80 years in service. In anticipation of the new Pathum Thani zoo’s construction, all the animals there were relocated to other zoos or parks.

