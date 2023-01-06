Etihad Airways is Doubling its Flights from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok This Year

(CTN New) – This year, Etihad Airways will operate twice as many flights from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok.

Starting on Sunday, March 26, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates will operate 14 nonstop flights, twice daily, between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Passengers may choose between business and economy-class accommodations.

Arik De, the chief revenue officer of Etihad Airways, expressed his joy at sharing the information.

“Our second Bangkok flight has optimized times for those UAE residents looking to take a holiday in Thailand with our handy morning departure from Abu Dhabi.

“In addition, the return flight from Bangkok enables those Thai citizens to arrive in Abu Dhabi early and get a head start exploring the city’s business and leisure opportunities. It strengthens our resolve to welcome more visitors to Abu Dhabi.

The revelation comes shortly after Shanghai-based Spring Airlines said that flights between Shanghai, Phuket, Guangzhou, and Chiang Mai would resume this month.

The low-cost carrier also said that flights from Shanghai to Taipei and Hong Kong would resume in January, while flights between the city and Singapore are still under consideration.

Late last month, Juneyao Air, another Shangai-based airline, said it would start operating flights between Shanghai and Chiang Mai again on January 18.

Additional flights to other outward destinations were also scheduled to restart.

Etihad Airways is ranked third on the Top 20 Safest Airlines list for 2023, published by airlineratings.com. Etihad is now placed first in the ranking among Middle Eastern airlines.

