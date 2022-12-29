Physical Brawl Between Passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight Bangkok-Kolkata

Connect with us

(CTN News) – Yesterday, a video of a brawl between two Indian passengers on a trip from Bangkok to Kolkata in India surfaced online.

A passenger captured the altercation on camera and posted it on social media, where it immediately gained popularity.

Indian group returning from Bangkok slaps passenger on Thai Smile Airways flight

After boarding a Thai Smile Airways aircraft scheduled to depart Bangkok and land in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon, it shows two males insulting one other before punching each other.

The males can be yelled at to cease fighting by other passengers and the cabin staff.

One of the males can be heard ordering the other to “hath neeche kar,” while the other responds “shanti se baath” (put your hand down). In a flash, the argument escalates into a physical altercation as one guy violently slaps the other.

The attacker can be seen taking off his spectacles before repeatedly hitting the other guy. Then, while the victim attempts to protect himself, the aggressor’s companions join the altercation and slap him repeatedly.

A crew member attempts to halt them as another uses the microphone to make a command to stop the guys.

On the microphone, one crew member can be heard saying, “Stop right now, stop.”

The males can be heard being told to stop fighting by many other passengers on the aircraft.

The occurrence of air rage is not rare.

An unruly passenger on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul heading for Phuket was kicked from the plane and detained earlier this month after the flight was diverted to Pakistan’s Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The aircraft proceeded to Phuket after local law enforcement brought the passenger into custody.

Three hours into the flight, close to the Iran-Pakistan border, Turkish Airlines flight TK-172 aboard an Airbus A330 made a U-turn towards Karachi. The flight crew decided to divert; however, it wasn’t necessary because of an emergency.

There is no update on the punishment taken against the perpetrators, and Thai Smile Airways has not released an official comment about the air rage incident.
