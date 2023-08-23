[Watch] Pakistan Commandos Rescue 6 Children Trapped From Broken Cable Car

Army commandos rescued eight people from a broken cable car that dangled hundreds of metres over a canyon in a remote, mountainous section of Pakistan, utilising helicopters, a makeshift chairlift, and local knowledge.

A cable snapped while the six children and two adults were crossing a river canyon in the Battagram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at 7 a.m. (02:00 GMT).

Residents used mosque loudspeakers to notify local officials of the emergency, and hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the ravine – hours away from any significant town – to witness the drama unfold.

The heroic rescue began with a helicopter lifting two children to safety as daylight waned after nearly 12 hours in the air, but the chopper was forced back to base in the dark.

Rescuers then utilised the cable that kept the gondola from falling into the valley as a zipline to rescue the remaining passengers late Tuesday night.

“Once everyone was rescued, the families started crying and hugging each other,” emergency officer Waqar Ahmad told Aljazeera. “People had been praying all the time because they were afraid the rope would snap.” People continued to pray until the last person was saved.”

Speaking from Islamabad, Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder said the operation needed a “massive effort” and that there was a “sigh of relief across the country.”

“It involved not only the military, but also local expertise and brave volunteers from the area,” he continued.

The military stated in a statement that the rescue mission was sensitive and comprised commandos, army and air force pilots, and the assistance of local authorities.

Some of them who were trapped were communicating with their families via mobile phones. According to Bilal Faizi, a Pakistani emergency service employee, the two adults were the last to be rescued.

A video of the first rescue showed an adolescent in a harness hanging at the bottom of a swinging rope beneath a chopper, while people applauded in relief.

Earlier in the day, when the rescue mission was underway, headmaster Ali Asghar Khan said that the children were teenage lads from his government high school, Battangi Pashto.

“Because the school is in a mountainous area with no safe crossings, it’s common to use the chairlift,” Khan explained.

“The parents have gathered beside the chairlift. What are their options? They are waiting for rescue personnel to bring their children out. We’re all concerned.”

Abid Ur Rehman, a teacher from another nearby school, estimated that 500 people had gathered to see the rescue mission. “Parents and women are crying for the safety of their children,” he said to Aljazeera.

Villagers commonly use cable cars to travel throughout Pakistan’s hilly regions. However, the cars are frequently neglected, and each year, people are killed or injured while travelling in them.

President Arif Alvi has asked officials to conduct a “comprehensive survey” of all cable car lifts in the country as soon as possible.