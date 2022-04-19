Roof Collapses at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok

Structural engineers have been summoned after the roof of a brand new bus terminal at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport collapsed under heavy rain on Monday evening.

A violent summer storm caused the roof and a wall of the newly built structure to buckle under the weight of rainwater, according to Nation TV.

It is worth mentioning that no injuries have been reported because the building had not been opened for use.

The building near Terminal 1 of Don Mueang airport was constructed to serve tour groups.

According to the Transportation Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, Airports of Thailand Plc was ordered to investigate the cause of the accident as soon as possible. Although the building was completed about a year ago, it has yet to be opened due to the impacts of Covid-19.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds hit Bangkok on Monday evening, with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reporting the hardest-hit district was Nong Chok.

The Meteorological Department had earlier warned of summer storms in the north, northeast, east, and central regions, including Greater Bangkok, due to a high-pressure system.

The Meteorological Department also said people should stay inside if they should venture outside, and avoid trees with large branches due to strong, gusty winds.

