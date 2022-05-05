66-Year-Old Frenchman Shot to Death in Bangkok

A 66-year-old Frenchman and 43-year-old Thai woman were found shot to death, while another Frenchman was wounded at a cold-meat company in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit neighborhood on Wednesday.

Bangkok Metropolitan police said the shooting occurred at Flying Board Bangkok Co around 12 PM (Noon) Wednesday.

The Flying Board Bangkok Co supplies Philly cold cuts including sausages, bacon, and beef to hotels and restaurants throughout Thailand.

A Metropolitan Police Bureau spokesperson said police arrived on the scene and found the body of the Frenchman in the kitchen on the ground floor of the three-story building.

The body of the Thai woman was found in a cold storage room on the same floor.

He said both men appeared to have been shot with the same weapon, a 9mm pistol.

The victims were identified as Frenchman Marc Lohberger, 66, and Wiranya Meeyai, 43, a Thai national.

The police spokesperson said officers found another Frenchman wounded on the ground floor. He was transported to Samitivej Hospital and is in stable condition.

He was identified by Bangkok Metropolitan police as Mr. David Bouton, 48, from France.

The wounded French National, Mr. Bouton, is one of the partners in the Flying Board Bangkok Co, according to the Bangkok Post. The company has been in operation for only two years.

One of the company’s assistant chefs told police she heard the two men quarreling before she heard gunshots.

In other news, a 42-year-old woman was shot and killed by her husband who then shot himself, at a market in northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the shooting at the Tor Chok-anan fruit stall at Suranaree market, behind Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, occurred at about 10.30 am.

Ms. Anong Bangthonglang, 42, was found face down in a pool of blood by police. Three shots were fired at her – in the right temple, right cheek, and in the body.

Mr. Pratuan Hanprap, 51, her husband was found in a chair next to her body. He had a single gunshot wound to his right temple. A .38 pistol was found on the ground beside him.

