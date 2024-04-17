Thailand Sees 43% Surge in Foreign Tourists, Generating 518.04 Billion Baht in Revenue

(CTN News) – Thailand received 10,723,953 foreign visitors between January 1 and April 14, a 43% increase over the previous year, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

It said that the revenue generated by these tourists amounted to approximately 518.04 billion baht.

China had the most arrivals over this period (2,031,552), followed by Malaysia (1,391,057), Russia (695,624), South Korea (619,186), and India (546,935).

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol stated that the long Eid al-Fitr vacations from April 8 to 14 contributed to the arrival of 96,000 tourists from Muslim countries in the last week.

Sudawan reported that the number of Malaysian tourists increased by 78,297 from the previous week to 150,390 between April 8 and 14, putting them at the top of the week’s arrivals list.

Sudawan said 148,653 Chinese tourists, 36,056 Indians, 34,671 Russians, and 30,427 South Koreans followed them.

Top Tips for the Best Thailand Tourism Experience

1. Embrace the Local Culture