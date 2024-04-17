Connect with us

Thailand Sees 43% Surge in Foreign Tourists, Generating 518.04 Billion Baht in Revenue
(CTN News) – Thailand received 10,723,953 foreign visitors between January 1 and April 14, a 43% increase over the previous year, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

It said that the revenue generated by these tourists amounted to approximately 518.04 billion baht.

China had the most arrivals over this period (2,031,552), followed by Malaysia (1,391,057), Russia (695,624), South Korea (619,186), and India (546,935).

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol stated that the long Eid al-Fitr vacations from April 8 to 14 contributed to the arrival of 96,000 tourists from Muslim countries in the last week.

Sudawan reported that the number of Malaysian tourists increased by 78,297 from the previous week to 150,390 between April 8 and 14, putting them at the top of the week’s arrivals list.

Sudawan said 148,653 Chinese tourists, 36,056 Indians, 34,671 Russians, and 30,427 South Koreans followed them.

Top Tips for the Best Thailand Tourism Experience

1. Embrace the Local Culture

Thai culture is deeply rooted in respect and hospitality. Understanding and respecting local customs is crucial. This includes dressing modestly, especially when visiting temples, being mindful of the monarchy, and interacting politely with locals. Learning a few basic Thai phrases can enhance your experience and is often appreciated by the locals.

2. Savor the Local Cuisine

Thai cuisine is a delightful experience, famous for its rich flavors and diversity. Street food is a must-try, offering authentic dishes like Pad Thai, green curry, and mango sticky rice. Be adventurous with your food choices but also exercise caution with street food hygiene. Always eat at busy stalls with high turnover to ensure freshness.

3. Plan According to the Weather

Thailand’s weather can greatly influence your travel experience. The best time to visit is during the cooler months from November to February. The monsoon season, from July to October, can be less crowded but expect heavy rainfall. Always check the weather for the specific regions you plan to visit as it can vary within the country.

4. Responsible Tourism

Tourism can have a significant impact on local communities and ecosystems. Be a responsible tourist by respecting wildlife, avoiding single-use plastics, and supporting local businesses. Be wary of attractions that exploit animals, like elephant rides or tiger temples, and opt for eco-friendly tours and activities.
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

