Amou Haji, the World’s Dirtiest Man Who Did Not Take a Bath, Dies at 94

(CTN News) – According to official media, an Iranian hermit dubbed the Amou Haji “world’s dirtiest man” after going more than 50 years without taking a shower has passed away at the ripe old age of 94.

The old individual, known affectionately as “Amou Haji” passed away on Sunday in the hamlet of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars, according to the Irna news agency.

Local media said that Amou Haji, coated in soot and lived in a cinder-block shanty, hadn’t had a bath with water or soap in more than 60 years. He refused to wash because of “emotional hurdles in his boyhood,” according to the villagers.

The Tehran Times stated in 2014 that Amou Haji would consume roadkill, puff on an animal excrement-filled pipe, and feel that cleanliness would make him sick. He was seen on camera puffing on numerous cigarettes.

Irna stated that villagers had finally convinced him to wash a few months before.

The unofficial record may be passed to an Indian guy who had not had a bath for a large portion of his life after Amou Haji passed away.

To help solve “all the issues affecting the country,” Kailash “Kalau” Singh, from a town outside of Varanasi, was reported to have skipped washing for more than 30 years in 2009 by the Hindustan Times.

He would choose what he dubbed a “fire bath” instead of water. The newspaper said that Kalau “sets a campfire, smokes marijuana, and stands on a leg praying to Lord Shiva every evening as the locals assemble.”

It’s simply like taking a bath with water, Singh reportedly added. A fire bath destroys all the bacteria and illnesses in the body.

